WNCC softball drops games to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team finally got on the field to play and game and dropped a doubleheader to Odessa College Friday afternoon in Odessa, Texas.

WNCC got behind early before falling 8-2 in the opening contest. The second game saw WNCC jump out to a 2-0 lead before falling 6-2.

The first contest saw WNCC compete against Odessa, a team that came into the contest have played nine games previously.

WNCC started slow, giving up five runs in the first two innings. The Cougars got on the scoreboard in the third on three singles. Cortney Rhees had a single to score Hannah Baesler for the first run of the season.

Odessa answered in the bottom of the fourth with three runs to lead 8-1.

The Cougars kept fighting as sophomore Sam Davis led off the fifth with a solo home run,

WNCC finished with seven hits in the contest compared to eight for Odessa. Sam Davis led the way with two hits including a home run. Makenzie Bakel and Cortney Rhees each had two hits, both singles in the contest. Rhees had a RBI.

Odessa finished with eight hits, with four extra base hits, including a double and triple from Kaitlyn Reinecke, and home runs from Monique Pando and Madison Zaccardo.

Lexi Parker took the loss in the circle giving up eight hits but striking out seven.

The second game saw WNCC grab an early 2-0 lead in the third. Baesler reached base via an error and scored on a Bakel single. Tylor Comeau followed with a run-scoring triple to make it 2-0.

Odessa came back and scored four in the bottom of the third on three hits for a 4-2 lead. Odessa added one run each in the fifth and sixth for the final margin.

WNCC managed just three hits in the contest. Comeau had the only extra base hit with a triple. Rhees and Bakel each had a single. Bakel scored a run and drove in a run.

WNCC will be back in action Saturday when they travel to Midland College for a doubleheader.

Game 1

WNCC 000 101 0 – 2 7 2

Odessa 230 300 x – 8 8 1

LP – Lexi Parker.

HR – Sam Davis.

Game 2

WNCC 002 000 0 – 2 3 2

Odessa 004 011 x – 6 9 3

LP – Emma Glawson.

3B – Tylor Comeau.