WNCC softball falls twice to McCook

MCCOOK – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team dropped a conference doubleheader to McCook on Thursday.

The first game saw WNCC come back to tie the game in the sixth, but McCook scored the walk-off run to earn the 9-8 victory. The second game saw McCook plate xx early runs and then held on for the 8-3 win.

WNCC, 0-2 in conference play and 4-10 overall, will return to action Friday when they travel to Lamar Community College for a conference doubleheader.

The first game was a back and forth contest. McCook struck first with a run in the first, but WNCC answered by plating four in the second on three hits for a 4-1 lead. Cortney Rhees led off with a double followed by Hannah Baesler earning a walk. Maizie Clark singled home two runs followed by Bailey Nay ripping a run-scoring double. Nay came around to score the fourth run on a Lindsey Allie hit to the outfield.

McCook came back to score two in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit to 4-3 and then took the lead with four in the third to go up 7-4. McCook doubled the score with a run in the fifth to lead 8-4.

WNCC came back with another four-spot in the sixth on three hits to tie the game at 8-8. Tylar Davis led off the inning with double and scored on a ground out by Clark. With two outs, Nay doubled and then Sidnee Hogan earned a walk. Nay scored on a passed ball and then Hogan came around to score on an Allie triple. Allie came in to score three pitches later on a passed ball to tie the game.

McCook won the game in the seventh on two lead-off singles and then the winning run scoring with two outs.

McCook outhit WNCC 13-9 in the contest. WNCC finished with seven extra base hits. Nay, Allie, and Tylar Davis each had two base hits. Nay and Davis had two doubles. Allie had a triple. Maizie Clark had one hit with three RBIs in the contest.

The second game saw McCook jump out to a 6-0 lead through four innings. WNCC finally found some offense, slicing the lead in half with three runs in the fifth. Lexi Parker started things by reaching base on a dropped third strike. Nay earned a walk and Hogan singled to load the bases. With two outs, Baesler singled in Parker. Nay came around to score on a grounder by Sam Davis that was booted for another run. Hogan made it 6-3 when she scored on a grounder by Rhees that was also booted.

WNCC had a chance to plate more runs in the sixth but Clark’s double was all the hits they got in the frame and the rest of the game.

WNCC finished with five hits in game two. Baesler led the way with two hits, while Clark had the only extra base hit with a double.

Game 1

WNCC 040 004 0 – 8 9 1

McCook 124 010 1 – 9 13 2

LP – Emma Glawson.

2B – Tylor Comeau, Tylar Davis 2, Bailey Nay 2, Cortney Rhees.

3B – Lindsey Allie.

Game 2

WNCC 000 030 0 – 3 5 6

McCook 023 102 x – 8 12 2

LP – Emma Glawson.

2B – Maizie Clark.