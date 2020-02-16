WNCC softball splits with Midland

MIDLAND, Texas – Cortney Rhees had two home runs and the Western Nebraska Community College softball team scored 11 runs in the final two innings to earn a 14-11 game one win over Midland College Saturday in Midland, Texas.

WNCC couldn’t get the sweep over Midland as the Chaparrals scored four, sixth-inning runs to claim the 8-6 game two win.

WNCC head coach Katelyn Groves was excited to see how her team rebounded from Thursday’s games with Odessa.

“Game one was a complete team effort,” she said. “IT was great to see our players bounce back from yesterday’s losses and plat as a team. Top to bottom, starters and reserves, we were never out of it and just kept fighting. Emma Glawson threw a gutsy performance, giving us everything she had in the circle. Ty Davis did a great job behind the dish and Cortney Rhees came in clutch at the plate with two timely home runs. We had timely hits and base running made plays when it mattered.”

Game two was another battle with the Cougars just coming up short.

“Game two we fought hard; we lost the momentum and didn’t take it back,” Groves said. “Lexi did a nice job in the circle keeping us within striking distance and we put the ball in play better. Bakel went 2-for-3 with a double, Sam Davis went 2-4 with a double, and Cortney Rhees went 3-for-3 with two doubles. We had great approaches and did a nice job to lead us at the plate.”

Groves was excited that her team made adjustments against a good Midland squad.

“We need to be better with not allowing a defensive or offensive mistake transfer into the other,” she said. “All-in-all, Midland is a good team and it was great to see us make adjustments, fight for each other and learn from Friday’s series.”

The first game was offensive minded with the two teams combining for 25 runs and 27 hits. It was a game where no lead was safe until the end. Midland struck first with three in the first. WNCC answered with two in the third and a single run in the third to tie things at three.

Makenzie Bakel and Tyler Comeau led off with back-to-back doubles as Bakel scored on Comeau two-bagger. Cortney Rhees came through to bring the Cougars to within one with a solo home.

WNCC took the lead in the fourth. With two outs, Hannah Baesler gets aboard on an error. Baesler would come around to score on a Maizie Clark double to tie the game at 3-3.

Midland retook the lead with three in the fifth for a 6-3 lead. WNCC came back with a six-spot in the sixth to take a 9-6 lead.

WNCC’s six runs in the sixth all came with two outs with clutch hits. Comeau led things off with a single followed by a single by Sam Davis. Rhees then came through with a 3-run home run to tie the game at six.

WNCC wasn’t through. Ty Davis followed with a single and then Lindsey Allie was hit by a pitch. Jade Gomez singled home Ty Davis and Allie for two runs and Gomez scored on a Baesler double.

After Midland retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth, WNCC kept the momentum going with five in the seventh. Comeau started things with a single followed by Sam Davis earning a walk. Rhees singled to load the bases. Ty Davis came through with a single to score two runs followed by Allie singling in another run to put WNCC up 12-11. After Ty Davis stole home to score another run, Baesler doubled home Hogan for a 14-11 lead.

WNCC then put up a stiff defensive stand in the seventh to earn the win. Midland put the first two batters on base in the seventh, but Emma Glawson came up big in the circle in striking out two and then getting a groundball out to end the game.

WNCC had 16 hits in the contest led by Rhees with three hits including two home runs. Rhees had four RBIs and three runs scored.

Comeau also had three hits with a double, two runs scored and a RBI.

Baesler went had three hits with two doubles, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Ty Davis also collected two hits with a RBI, and two runs scored.

Emma Glawson picked up the win in the circle, going 6 2/3 innings scattering nine hits and allowing seven runs while striking out three.

Game two saw WNCC get on the scoreboard first with a run in the first as Rhees delivered a two-out double to score Bakel.

Midland answered with three in the bottom of the opening frame. Midland took a 4-1 lead after two innings.

WNCC came back to take the lead 5-4 with two runs each in the fourth and fifth inning.

The fourth saw Sam Davis lead off with a double and scored on a Rhees double. Jade Gomez earned a walk followed by Rhees scoring on a Sidnee Hogan sacrifice fly to close the gap to 4-3.

The fifth saw WNCC plate two more runs. Maizie Clark led off with a single and scored on a Bakel double. Bakel came in to score on a Tylor Comeau sacrifice fly to put the Cougars in front.

Midland retook the lead with a four-spot in the sixth for an 8-5 lead. WNCC scored one in the seventh, but the comeback came up short.

WNCC finished with eight hits in the game. Rhees led the team at the plate with three hits including two doubles and two RBIs. Bakel and Sam Davis each had two hits with a double. Bakel had two RBIs and two runs scored with a stolen base.

WNCC will be back in action Monday when they face No. 6 Howard College in Texas.

Game 1

WNCC 002 106 5 – 14 16 2

Midland 300 035 0 – 11 11 4

WP – Emma Glawson.

2B – Hannah Baesler 2, Makenzie Bakel, Maizie Clark, Tylor Comeau.

HR – Cortney Rhees 2.

Game 2

WNCC 100 220 1 – 6 8 4

Midland 310 004 x – 8 9 2

LP – Lexi Parker.

2B – Makenzie Bakel, Sam Davis, Cortney Rhees 2.