WNCC softball splits with No. 6 Howard

BIG SPRINGS, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team split a doubleheader with No. 6 Howard College on Monday in Big Springs, Texas.

The first game saw Emma Glawson and Sam Davis record home runs in lifting the Cougars to a 5-4 win over the previously undefeated Howard team. The second game saw Howard record an 11-3 victory.

The Cougars will next be in action Wednesday when they face Western Texas College in a doubleheader.

The first game saw clutch hitting by the Cougars in picking up 13 hits. WNCC also got a complete game pitching performance from Emma Glawson to get the win.

WNCC outhit Howard 13-9 in the game with six Cougar hitters collecting at least two hits. Glawson and Sam Davis each had two hits with a home run and two RBIs. Jade Gomez had two hits with a double and a run scored.

Also collecting two hits were Tylor Comeau, Cortney Rhees, and Ty Davis.

Howard struck first with a solo home run in the first for a 1-0 lead. WNCC answered with a run in the second inning as Glawson answered with a 2-out solo home run to tie things up.

Howard went back in front 2-1 with another home in the third. Once again, WNCC answered with its next at bat, plating two in the fourth for a 3-2 lead. Gomez led off with a double and scored on a Glawson single. Glawson would come around to score on a Ty Davis single for the lead.

Howard would tie the game at 3-3 in the sixth with a run. But, just like the previous innings, the Cougars came right back and answered with two runs in the seventh. Comeau started things with a single followed by a first-pitch 2-run home run by Sam Davis for the 5-3 lead.

Howard came back to score a run in the seventh on a solo home run, but Glawson got three fly balls to each of the outfielders Makenzie Bakel, Jade Gomes, and Cortney Rhees for the win.

Glawson had a strong pitching performance allowing just four runs while striking out one and not walking a batter.

The second game saw four home runs hit between the two teams. Comeau started the game with a solo home run in the first for the quick WNCC lead.

Howard responded with 11 runs over the next three innings to take an 11-1 lead. WNCC still had fight in them in making a run in the fifth with two runs on two hits. Glawson reached on a single and Ty Davis reached on a fielder’s choice. Hannah Baesler singled home Glawson. Maizie Clark scored the second run on a hit but WNCC couldn’t get any closer.

Game 1

WNCC 010 200 2 – 5 13 2

Howard 101 001 1 – 4 9 0

WP – Emma Glawson.

2B – Jade Gomez.

HR – Emma Glawson, Sam Davis.

Game 2

WNCC 100 02 – 3 4 2

Howard 254 0x – 11 8 1

LP – Lexi Parker.

2B – Cortney Rhees.

HR – Tylor Comeau.