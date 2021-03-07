WNCC softball tops Lamar, falls to Trinidad on Friday

LAMAR, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College softball team split a pair of games Friday at Lamar, Colorado, during the Region IX Pod tournament.

WNCC scored seven early runs in game one against Lamar Community College and then held on to earn the 7-5 win. The second game against Trinidad State Junior College saw the Trojans earn the 10-0 win.

The first game saw the Cougars score four in the second and three in the third for a 7-0 lead. WNCC scored four in the second on just two hits. Cheyenne Ausborn had a single to lead the inning and Bailey Blanchard had a 3-run double for the 4-0 lead.

WNCC added three more in the third on three singles. Lexi Butterfield led off with a walk and Ausborn singled. Chloe Cronquist then singled to score Butterfield. Blanchard finished off the scoring with a single that scored Cronquist for the 7-0 lead.

Lamar came back and scored two in the fourth and three in the sixth, but the Cougars held on for the win.

WNCC managed just six hits in the contest. Blanchard had three hits with a double and four RBIs. Ausborn had two singles in the contest. Cronquist had two runs scored.

Ashley Quinn picked up the win with 5 2/3 innings pitched with two strikeouts and allowing seven hits. Lexi Butterfield had the save with 1 1/3 innings of work with giving up two hits and striking out two.

The second game saw the Cougars fall behind 6-0 and managed just five hits in the contest to 16 for Trinidad.

Blanchard led the way with two hits including a triple. Cronquist and Emma Schweitzer each had doubles in the contest.

WNCC will face Otero and McCook on Saturday in Lamar and then take on NJC on Sunday.

Game 1

Lamar 000 203 0 – 5 9 1

WNCC 043 000 x – 7 6 2

WP – Ashley Quinn; S – Lexi Butterfield.

2B – Bailey Blanchard.

Game 2

Trinidad 150 103 – 10 17 1

WNCC 000 000 – 0 5 0

LP – Lexi Butterfield.

2B – Chloe Cronquist, Emma Schweitzer.

3B – Bailey Blanchard.