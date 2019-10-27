WNCC sweeps Lamar for 25th win

LAMAR, Colo. – The 16th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team had little trouble in sweeping through Lamar Community College 25-6, 25-12, 25-7 in a Region IX South Conference contest Saturday afternoon in Lamar, Colorado.

The win was huge after the Cougars fell to Northeastern Junior College in five sets on Friday.

WNCC moves to 8-1 in conference play and 25-6 overall. WNCC has two regular season games remaining. WNCC will travel to Casper College on Tuesday before hosting McCook Community College on Thursday in sophomore recognition night at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s win was a team effort as everyone played and contributed in some fashion.

WNCC had nine different players tally a kill while another nine served at least one point.

Leslie Mamai-Lagafuaina led the way offensively with 10 kills followed by Karen Cordero with six, Luisa Beining with four, and Olivia Schaub with three. La’Treva Kennedy, Anuhea Kaohi, and Alex Hernandez all had two kills, while Gabriela Canavati had one.

A pair of Cougars had double-figure serving. Adia Sherbeyn led the way with 13 points with one ace, while Cordero had 11 points with four aces. Ana Costas had a near double-figure total, finishing with nine points and three aces. Arianna Mitchell finished with six points and two aces, while Schaub had seven points, Olivia Transfiguracion and Kaohi each had five points. Nicole Pena finished with three points.

The Cougars also had plenty of defense with nine players picking up a dig. Sherbeyn led the way with nine followed by Cordero with three. Andrea Tsvetanova, Transfiguracion, and Mitchell all had two digs.

Tsvetanova finished with 12 set assists, while Transfiguracion had five, and Hernandez and Anabelle Gillen each with two.