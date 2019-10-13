WNCC sweeps McCook

MCCOOK – The 17th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team swept through McCook Community College Friday night in south conference action with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-17 win.

It was the Cougars 21st win of the season as well as the 10th straight win. WNCC goes to 4-0 in conference play.

WNCC looked strong out of the gate, jumping to a 15-5 lead in the first set behind a strong service run by Karen Cordero before winning the first set 25-19.

WNCC dominated play in the second set with a overwhelming 25-12 win before taking out the Indians 25-17 in the third set.

WNCC was led offensively by Leslie Mamai-Lagafuaina with 13 kills. She also tallied three solo blocks, two digs, and five points.

Gabriela Canavati finished with six kills, while Cordero had four kills, and La’Treva Kennedy and Luisa Beining with three each.

Cordero also had 16 points, three aces, and seven digs. Olivia Transfiguracion had 21 set assists, four digs, and two kills, while Anabelle Gillen chipped in 12 points, two aces, and three digs.

Also for the Cougars, Ana Costas finished with nine points and 11 digs; Adia Sherbeyn had nine digs and six points; and Nicole Pena had two digs.

WNCC, 21-5, will next be in action next weekend for two south conference contests at Cougar Palace. WNCC will take on Trinidad State Junior College on Friday at 7 p.m. in homecoming night with the homecoming court crowned followed by an encounter at 3 p.m. against Otero on Saturday.