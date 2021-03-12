WNCC volleyball in action on Friday, schedule changes for rest of teams

Western Nebraska Community College athletics have plenty of updated notes for its sports teams for this weekend and next week.

The baseball games that were slated for Cleveland Field Saturday and Sunday with Williston State have been canceled. Instead, the Cougar baseball team will head to Miles City, Montana, Saturday and Sunday to face Miles Community College.

Also, the Cougar softball team had their games this weekend in Otero and Lamar postponed. An entire new Region IX softball schedule is now posted on the WNCC athletic website at wnccathletics.com. The Cougar softball team will play Region IX games on the road during the month of March and will play Region IX games all at home in April.

The other change is that the men’s and women’s basketball games this weekend have been postponed. WNCC head men’s basketball head coach Billy Engel said that the McCook and WNCC games that was slated to be played Friday has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 17 in McCook. The women will pay at 4:30 p.m. MST followed by the Cougar men. The other games that were postponed from this weekend and last week – North Platte on the road and Otero and Trinidad State at Cougar Palace, will have rescheduled game dates posted as soon as they come available.

The only sport that hasn’t had a change in their schedule for this weekend is the volleyball team as they are slated to host No. 5 Iowa Western Community College and McCook Community College on Friday, March 12. WNCC and McCook will play at 3 p.m. followed by McCook and Iowa Western at 5 p.m. No. 9 WNCC and No. 5 Iowa Western will then battle at 7 p.m.