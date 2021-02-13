WNCC volleyball splits matches at EWC tourney

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – The 8th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team split a pair of matches at the EWC Lancer Invite on Friday.

The Cougars opened the EWC tourney with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 win over North Platte Community College. WNCC then faced No. 4 Utah State-Eastern and fell in straight sets 25-22, 31-29, 25-15.

WNCC will wrap up the tourney Saturday with two matches when they face Casper College at 8 a.m. and Laramie County Community College at noon.

In the first match against North Platte, the Cougars had a balanced output. Karen Cordero led the team in kills with 16. Cordero also tallied four digs and three points.

Anabelle Gillen had a near double-double with 15 digs and nine points while Anuhea Kaohi had 12 digs, seven points, and two points.

Andrea Tsvetanova did have a double-double as the sophomore setter tallied 37 set assists and 10 points. She also finished with eight digs and four aces.

Also for the Cougars Olivia Schaub finished with five kills and two points; Alex Hernandez had nine digs, seven kills and two points, and Holleigh Jaime had four points.

The match against Utah State-Eastern was a battle between the two top-10 ranked teams. The first set saw WNCC hold an 18-13 lead and led 22-19 late. Utah State-Eastern took advantage of a missed serve and then served five points for the first set win.

The second set was another gut-wrencher. WNCC led 13-6 and later 18-12. Utah State-Eastern came back and cut the deficit to 18-17. The Cougars went back in front 20-17 before Utah State-Eastern tied things at 20-20. WNCC had set point at 25-24 and set points at 26, 28, and 29, but couldn’t get the final point to win the set. Utah State-Eastern tied the second set at 29 and got the final two points for the 31-29 win.

The third set was all Utah State-Eastern as they jumped out to a 17-8 lead and never looked back to get the 25-15 win.

WNCC had two players in double figure kills. Cordero finished with 16 kills while Hernandez had 12 kills. Cordero also had eight digs and two points.

Kaohi also tallied eight kills and eight digs in the match with five points.

Also for the Cougars, Schaub had four kills; Gillen tallied 10 digs and three points; Tsvetanova had 37 set assists, four points, and three digs; Jaime had two digs and four points; and Angel Nahinu had two kills.

Other scores in the first day of the EWC Invite saw Northeastern Junior College down Laramie County in five sets; Salt Lake Community College over Eastern Wyoming 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22; Laramie County over Salt Lake 17-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20; Northeastern over Eastern Wyoming 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22; Casper over North Platte 25-16, 25-20, 27-29, 25-20; and Utah State-Eastern over Casper 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.