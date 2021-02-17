WNCC volleyball team falls to Casper College

CASPER, Wyo. – The 9th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team traveled to Casper College and fell in straight sets 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 Tuesday night.

The Cougars couldn’t find any rhythm in the match. In the first set, WNCC led 8-4 on an Alex Hernandez point, but Casper came back to grab a 12-11 lead and then went up 18-13 on back-to-back ace serves. Casper won the first 25-19.

The second set was a battle. WNCC held a 20-19 lead but saw Casper take the lead at 21-20 on an ace serve and pushed the service run to 22-20. Casper won the second set 25-21.

The third set saw WNCC open a 16-11 lead and led 17-12 before Casper went on a 7-point service run as the T-Birds took a 19-18 lead. WNCC regained the lead at 20-19 on an ace. Casper came back to grab a 23-22 lead before the set was tied at 23-23. Casper got the final two points to win the match 25-23.

Karen Cordero led the Cougars with a double-double of 11 kills and 11 digs. Anuhea Kaohi finished with a near double-double with nine kills and nine digs. She also had five points.

Hernandez tallied seven kills with 10 digs, while Olivia Schaub had four kills. Also for the Cougars, Anabelle Gillen had 14 digs and three points; Andrea Tsvetanova had nine digs, nine points, and 28 set assists; Angel Nahinu had three kills, three digs, and two solo blocks; and Mariah Fukamoto had two digs and three points.

WNCC, 12-4, will be back in action on Friday when they travel to McCook for a triangular. They will face McCook Community College in a South Sub-region match and then face North Platte Community College.