WNCC volleyball wins twice on Saturday at Lancer Invite

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — The 8th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team went 3-1 in the Lancer Invitational over the weekend.

The Cougars went 1-1 on Friday when they topped North Platte Community College but fell to No. 4 Utah State-Eastern. Saturday was a better showing for the Cougar volleyball team as they captured two big wins.

WNCC opened Saturday with a hard-fought, 5-set win over Casper College 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 15-10 and then closed out the day with a sweep over Laramie County Community College 25-18, 25-21, 25-21.

The Casper contest was a battle between two teams that will see each other again on Tuesday when the Cougars head to Casper. Saturday’s contest was back and forth. WNCC lost the opening set 25-21 but rebounded with a 25-19 in in set two.

Casper came back and went up 2-1 in sets after taking the third. WNCC didn’t die as they took the fourth set 25-17 and the then won the fifth 15-10.

Three Cougars had double-doubles in the win. Karen Cordero led the way with 27 kills and also had 12 digs with seven points. Anuhea Kaohi had a near triple-double. Kaohi had 15 kills, 15 digs and had nine points. She also had three aces.

Andrea Tsvetanova was the third Cougar with a double-double, tallying 53 set assists, 18 digs, three kills, and five points.

Also for the Cougars, Olivia Schaub had six kills and three digs; Anabelle Gillen had 16 digs and three points; Alex Hernandez had 13 digs, nine points, seven kills, three aces, and three solo blocks; Angel Nahinu had two kills and two digs; Mariah Fukumoto had three digs, and Laura Ferrao had a kill and a solo block.

WNCC built off that win as they swept past Laramie County. Three Cougars had double figure kills. Cordero led the way with 14 kills along with six digs and two points. Hernandez and Kaohi each had 11 kills. Hernandez also had six digs, whole Kaohi had 10 digs, three points, and two aces.

Also for the Cougars, Schaub had five kills and two digs; Gillen had 10 digs and five points; Tsvetanova had 43 set assists, six digs, and five points; Nahinu had four kills and two digs; and Fukumoto had three digs and five points.

WNCC, 12-3, will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Casper College followed by a Friday road trip to McCook to take on McCook and North Platte.