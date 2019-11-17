WNCC women pick up fifth win of season

Georgia Berry and Lidsey Mahoukou combined for 43 points and the 17th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball easily captured its fifth win of the season with a 108-23 win over the Colorado State University Club team Saturday afternoon in the second day of the Lady Cougar Classic.

Berry led the way with 22 points with five rebounds, including one 3-pointer, while Mahoukou tallied 21 points with five boards.

WNCC also got 12 points from Tishara Morehouse while Yuliyana Valcheva had 11 points.

WNCC, 5-1, will be back in action on Tuesday with a big contest against No. 23 Casper College. The Thunderbirds enter Cougar Palace on Tuesday riding a 7-0 record after winning three games at the Pizza Hut Classic when they topped Northeastern Junior College 83-41, Snow College 56-47, and Central Wyoming College 64-59.

WNCC enters the Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. contest on a 3-game winning streak after winning twice this weekend.

Saturday’s contest had little suspense built in it as WNCC jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Colorado State scored their first bucket. WNCC closed out the first quarter on a 24-0 run to lead 33-2 after the opening 10 minutes.

The second quarter was the Berry and Mahoukou show as the two tall timbers scored 16 of their 43 points in the second period to give the Cougars 60-9 lead at halftime.

WNCC kept playing well, limiting Colorado State to just one shot. The Rams only shot 17 percent from the field with a number of shots hitting the rim and bouncing out. The Rams were 0 of 24 from beyond the arc.

WNCC shot 55 percent in the first half and shot even better in the second half at 61 percent. WNCC sank 10 3-pointers, two each coming from Morehouse and R’Manie Pulling.

WNCC out-rebounded CSU Club 55-24 with all 12 players that saw action getting at least two rebounds.

The Cougar women also dished out5 33 assists in the contest. Desmones Antwine led the way with nine assists, while Pulling and Dakota Duplessis each had five.

The first game of the night was a dandy with Western Wyoming and Lamar battling tooth and nail in the first half with Lamar holding a slim 27-26 halftime advantage.

The second half belonged to Western Wyoming as they outscored the Lopes 21-17 to grab a 47-44 lead after three periods. The fourth quarter saw the Mustangs build a 10-point advantage at one time to get the win.

The Mustangs had three players in double figures. Tori Ross had 13 points with two treys while Brittney Heurie had 12 and Kyra Meredith had 11.

Lamar had just one in double figures, led by Nagua Puot with 12 points.

Game 1

Lamar 13 14 17 14 – 58

W. Wyoming 12 14 21 18 – 65

LAMAR

Kiana Walker 8, Jasmine Holmes 7, Angie Lopez 4, Nagua Puot 12, Matisyn Moses 2, Tayler Dossey 8, Graison Moseley 7, La’Zaria Roby 2, Kamiya Royal 2, Destiny Estes 6.

WESTERN WYOMING

Sami Lewis 6, Rachel Walsh 2, Brittney Heurie 12, Tori Ross 13, Brittney Hatch 8, Melynda Davison 6, Sarye Thomas 4, Kyra Meredith 11, LaDeitra Hobson 3.

Game 2

CSU Club 2 7 4 10 – 23

WNCC 33 27 25 23 – 108

CSU CLUB

Laramie Woods 10, Logan Erikson 2, Kaitlin Walters 8, Caira Salas 3.

WNCC

Tishara Morehouse 12, Yuliyana Valcheva 11, Zarrea Coleman 7, Georgia Berry 22, Dalgenis Martinez 5, Dezmonea Antwine 6, Dakota Duplesses 2, R’Manie Pulling 6, Maddy Campbell 5, Taylor Joplin 5, Lidsey Mahoukou 21.