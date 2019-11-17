WNCC women run by Western Wyoming

The 17th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put four players in double figures and rolled to an 86-44 win over Western Wyoming Community College in the first day of the Lady Cougar Classic at Cougar Palace Friday evening.

The other game of the classic saw Lamar Community College outscore the Colorado State University Club team 54-31 in the second half for a 106-62 win.

Today’s final day of the classic pits Lamar against Western Wyoming at noon followed by the WNCC women against CSU Club at 2 p.m. The Cougar men will wrap up the day when they face Western Wyoming at 4 p.m.

The second quarter defensive effort was what WNCC head coach Chad Gibney thought stood out.

“I thought we did a good job, especially in the second quarter, of putting a lot of pressure on the ball and starting to get out in the passing lanes,” Gibney said. “I thought that ball pressure really had an impact on them and it allows us to get out in transition. That was good to see. Then in the first half, we limited them to one shot which is really important.”

Everyone got in the game and played at least 10 minutes, which is something that pleased Gibney as well.

“Everybody got in which is good. Looks like everybody played over 10 minutes, which is what we want in a game like this. I thought we definitely got some good performances,” he said. “I thought TK did really good to get us going tonight. We got the ball inside to Lidsey more, which is good and we need to do that with more regularity. Overall, I thought it was a team effort and pleased of how things went.”

WNCC had four players in double figures on the night. Tishara Morehouse led the way with 18 points, including two treys. Lidsey Mahoukou tallied 15 boards. The 6-foot-3 post player also had nine rebounds in the contest.

Taylor Joplin and Yuliyana Valcheva each pitched in 11 points. Joplin had two treys alont with four rebounds and three assists. Valcheva tallied seven boards and one 3-pointer in the contest.

WNCC dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Mustangs 55-44.

The Cougars also shot 38 percent for the game and were 7 of 21 from the 3-point line. WNCC was 5 of 16 from beyond the arc in the first half.

WNCC held a 22-11 lead after the first quarter and really decided to open up the contest in the second quarter, outscoring Western Wyoming 24-4 to grab a 46-15 lead at halftime. WNCC opened the second quarter on a 14-0 run in the first three minutes of the quarter. WNCC finished off the quarter on a 9-0 run.

WNCC started the third quarter off on an 8-2 run for a 54-17 lead. After that, Western Wyoming outscored the Cougars 13-4 as the Cougars had a 58-30 lead after three periods.

WNCC ignited the offense in the fourth quarter, going on a 12-0 run for a 70-30 lead. WNCC never looked back after that for the win.

First Game

CSU Club 11 20 15 16 – 62

Lamar 24 28 25 29 – 106

CSU CLUB

Laramie Woods 18, Hannah Hendricks 7, Logan Erikson 11, Kaitlin Walters 13, Natalie Joelynn 2, Caira Salas 11.

LAMAR

Kianna Walker 19, Tierra Holland 5, Jasmine Holmes 14, Angie Lopez 11, Nagua Puot 13, Matisyn Moses 14, Tayler Dossey 8, Graison Moseley 5, Kamiyra Royal 10, Destiny Estes 7.

Second Game

Western Wyoming 11 4 15 14 – 44

WNCC (4-1) 22 24 12 28 – 86

WNCC

Tishara Morehouse 18, Yuliyana Valcheva 11, Zarrea Coleman 6, Georgia Berry 5, Dalgenis Martinez 3, Dakota Duplessis 6, R’Manie Pulling 5, Naiya Brown 3, Maddy Campbell 3, Taylor Joplin 11, Lidsey Mahoukou 15.

WESTERN WYOMING

Rachel Walsh 3, Brittney Henrie 14, Tori Ross 1, Jaylin Lawson 1, Alana Floyd 5, Brittney Hatch 6, Melynda Davison 4, Kyra Meredity 8, LaDeitra Hobson 3.