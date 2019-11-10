WNCC women top Barton 68-59

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Tishara Morehouse scored 20 points and the No. 17 Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team registered a 68-59 win over Barton Community College Saturday at the Blue Dragon Classic in Hutchinson, Kansas.

WNCC started the game off with a passion, leading 19-11 after the first quarter. The second quarter was a different story as Barton outscored WNCC 18-11. Still, the Cougars took a 30-29 lead into halftime.

The second half remained tight as both teams scored 14 points in the third period with WNCC leading 44-43. WNCC opened things in the final 10 minutes, outscoring Barton 24-16 for the win.

Both teams were pretty even in statistics. WNCC shot 36 percent from the field while making seven 3-pointers. Barton shot 36 percent from the field as well and made seven treys.

WNCC had a pair of players in double figures. Morehouse led all scorers with 20 points. The sophomore guard had three 3-pointers along with five rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

R’Manie Pulling chipped in 16 points. Pulling had two treys with five rebounds and two steals.

Yuliyana Valcheva added nine points with a team-leading seven rebounds, while Taylor Joplin tallied seven points with four rebounds.

WNCC, 3-1, will be back in action next weekend when they host a WNCC Classic Friday and Saturday. Friday’s action pits the Cougars against Western Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. and then Colorado State Club on Saturday at 2 p.m. Lamar Community College will also be in town for the tournament, playing at 5:30 on Friday and noon on Saturday.

WNCC (3-1) 19 11 14 24 – 68

Barton 11 18 14 16 – 59

WNCC

Tishara Morehouse 20, Yuliyana Valcheva 9, R’Manie Pulling 16, Taylor Joplin 7, Lidsey Mahoukou 6, Zarrea Coleman 2, Georgia Berry 1, Dezmonea Antwine 4, Maddy Campbell 3.