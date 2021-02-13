WNCC women top Northwest

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team used a 33-point third quarter to topple Northwest College 91-76 on Friday night in the WNCC Classic.

The first women’s game saw Lamar Community College use strong second and third periods to defeat Central Community College-Columbus 68-52.

Action wraps up Saturday in the classic with the Northwest women facing Lamar at 10 a.m. followed by the Northwest men against Lamar at noon. The WNCC women will battle Central-Columbus at 2 p.m. followed by the WNCC men taking on Central-Columbus at 4 p.m.

Mahoukou had the hot hand in the game, especially in the third quarter. Mahoukou had 11 of her game-high 28 points in the third, when the Cougars outscored the Trappers 33-18.

Bella Sparaco said the third quarter play was vital.

“The third quarter was huge for us to come out, make changes, and execute on both ends of the floor,” the sophomore said. “Defense wins games.”

Overall, she said they need to play four quarters.

“It wasn’t our best half but making adjustments and coming together as a team made a huge difference,” she said.

WNCC had a strong first quarter, jumping out to a 10-2 lead and then running to a 22-9 lead behind an old-fashioned 3-point play from Yara Garcia. WNCC led 22-12 after one period.

The second quarter was a little shaky for the Cougars. WNCC started the quarter with a trey from Ky Buell and then two free throws from Payton Fields for a 27-12 lead. Northwest came back on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 27-22.

The Trappers took their first lead of the night at 34-33 but WNCC regained the lead on a Madison Blaney bucket. Northwest went back in front, but a Mahoukou bucket to end the half gave the Cougars a 37-36 halftime lead.

Northwest lead early in the third quarter at 40-39, but WNCC came back to go on a 13-0 run behind back-to-back treys from Buell and Shanti henry for a 52-40 lead.

Mahoukou then put in three straight buckets as WNCC led 59-41. The Cougars led 72-54 after three periods.

WNCC couldn’t put Northwest away as the Trappers outscored WNCC 22-21 in the fourth. WNCC had an 80-59 lead after a Martrice Brooks bucket. Northwest came back to slice the lead to 80-65 and then got to within 11 at 84-73.

WNCC closed out the game on a 7-3 run to win 91-73.

WNCC shot 40 percent for the game and had seven 3-pointers, led by Buell and Henry each with two.

WNCC was led by Mahoukou with 28 points followed by Alejah Douglas with 14 and Buell with 11.

Women’s Games

CCC-Columbus 15 12 16 9 – 52

Lamar 12 21 22 13 — 68

CENTRAL-COLUMBUS

Allanah Beller 6, Brittney Veik 15, Bailey Lehr 7, Bailey Keller 6, Mia Stewart 2, Nyamin Blair 5, Macey Thege 11.

LAMAR

Yazmeen Henderson 4, Sophia Trujillo 8, Jada Dupree 5, Athea Angeles 20, Angie Lopez 4, Taylor Dossey 10, Vivian Castro 5, Nagua Puot 2, Kya Gastineau 10.

Northwest 12 24 18 22 — 76

WNCC 22 15 33 21 — 91

NORTHWEST

Raquel Turner 12, Samiyah Worrell 7, Hidaya Thornton 6, Adela Smutna 5, Shelby Tarter 6, Sydney Prather 12, Kierra Cutright 9, Riley Aiono 15, Tatiana Coleman 4.

WNCC

Alejah Douglas 18, Yara Garcia 5, Ky Buell 11, Martrice Brooks 5, Shanti Henry 8, Ashley Panem 2, Payton Fields 2, Isabelle Cook 2, Madison Blaney 5, Emma Johnson 5, Lidsey Mahoukou 28.