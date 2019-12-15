WNCC women win again in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 9th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team received a double-double from Yuliyana Valcheva while putting six in double figures in rolling to a 102-76 win over the Colorado Springs Ballers.

The win was the Cougars 13th straight and pushed the team to 15-1 on the season entering the holiday break.

Saturday’s contest was interesting since the Ballers had two former WNCC women’s basketball players playing in Kiki Taylor and Eli Cosme. Taylor led the Ballers with 18 points and seven assists. Cosme finished with 12 points.

The story, though, was WNCC’s offensive attack, where the Cougars buried 12 3-pointers and shot 47 percent from the field.

Six different Cougars hit the double-figure plateau. Valcheva had a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds. R’Manie Pulling led both teams in scoring with 20 points with four 3-pointers.

Tishara Morehouse finished with 14 points with four treys, whole Lidsey Mahoukou had 12 points. Dezmonea Antwine and Georgia Berry each had 11 points in the win.

WNCC only trailed once in the contest early in the first. WNCC had the offense going quickly, scoring 32 first -quarter points for a 32-18 lead after the first 10 minutes. WNCC and the Ballers were equal in the second quarter with WNCC outscoring the Ballers 20-19 for a 52-37 halftime lead.

WNCC continued its offensive firepower in the third quarter, outscoring the Ballers 29-16 for a 81-53 lead after three periods.

WNCC out-rebounded the Ballers 50-32. After Valcheva’s 14 boards (seven on the offensive end and seven on the defensive side), Berry and Mahoukou each had seven boards.

WNCC dished out 19 assists in the contest. Pulling led the way with six followed by Morehouse with four.

WNCC will be back in action after the first of the year when they travel to Sterling, Colorado, to face Northeastern Junior College on January 10.

Ballers 18 19 16 23 – 76

WNCC (15-1) 32 20 29 21 – 102

WNCC

Tishara Morehouse 14, Yuliyana Valcheva 19, Zarrea Coleman 7, Georgia Berry 11, Dezmonea Antwine 11, Dakota Duplessis 3, R’Manie Pulling 20, Maddy Campbell 5, Lidsey Mahoukou 12.

BALLERS

Eli Cosme 12, Rynae Rasley 2, Kiki Taylor 18, Angela Goodman 17, Keairra White 14, Miranda Jones 13.