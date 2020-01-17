WNCC women’s home game with Iowa Western Saturday postponed

Because of wintry weather conditions in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area Friday, the Western Nebraska Community College and Iowa Western Community College women’s basketball game for Saturday, Jan. 18 has been postponed. The game may be rescheduled for a later date.

Next action for the No. 7 WNCC women’s basketball team will be Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Cougar Palace against Lamar Community College. The women’s contest begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.

The Cougar men are still slated to face North Platte Community College on the road in North Platte on Saturday, Jan. 18, with a 6 p.m. MST tipoff in the Region IX South sub-region contest. The Cougar men are 11-6 overall and 1-1 in the south sub-region while North Platte comes into the contest at 4-8 and 0-1 in the sub-region after falling NJC on Tuesday 75-71.