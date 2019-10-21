WNCC women’s soccer shuts out NJC for 12th win of season

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team closed out the regular season with a 3-0 shutout win over Northeastern Junior College Saturday afternoon at Landers Soccer Complex.

The Cougars move to 12-3 on the season and 7-3 in conference play. WNCC will enter next weekends Region IX tournament with the third seed.

The 12 wins is the second most wins in school history. The top mark is 19 wins, set back in the inaugural season in 2003.

Bethany Fuchs, one of the 12 sophomores that was recognized before the game, said they played well today.

“I think that the team played very well today,” Fuchs, who had the first goal of the contest, said. “We were organized. We touched the ball well. We kept good possession. Our strikers were very effective this game. We came into this game mentally prepared which made all the difference.”

The biggest thing, though, was to get a win and get a good seed in next week’s Region IX tournament first round. WNCC will host a first-round contest next weekend.

Fuchs said they will be prepared whoever they face in the tournament.

“During training this week, we have to prepare ourselves by practicing with high intensity,” she said. “We have to condition our minds during the week for game play on the weekend because our performance during playoffs determines everything. Either we make it or break it.”

Saturday afternoon, the Cougar women pretty much dominated play. WNCC outshot NJC 9-3 in the contest.

Play started with both teams feeling each other on the pitch. WNCC finally broke the ice with 11 minutes to play in the opening half when Litzi Delarosa crossed a shot into the box and Fuchs was in the right spot to score an easy goal to put the Cougars up 1-0 going into halftime.

WNCC added two more insurance goals in the second half. Destiny Mueller netted the second goal with an unassisted blast just five minutes into the second half to put the Cougars up 2-0.

Ashley Ruiz added a third goal for the Cougars with 8:24 to play.

WNCC finished with six cornerkicks, including three straight in the second half.

Laramie Lake made six saves in net to get the win.

Now, the Cougars will be looking for win number 13 when they open playoffs. And, for the 12 sophomores, they can take pride in the season they have had as they will get one more home match.

Fuchs said her two years at WNCC is a bag of mixed emotions right now.

“Honestly, It’s a mix of feelings. I’m grateful for the time I’ve had here at WNCC, playing with an amazing group of girls and experiencing all the highs and lows of the game,” she said. “But I’m sad to see my time here come to an end.”