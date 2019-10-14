WNCC women’s soccer win twice for 11th win of the season

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team continued its spectacular season with a pair of conference wins over the weekend to improve to 11-3 overall.

The Cougars opened the weekend as five different Cougar players scored a goal in a shutout performance over Central Wyoming College 5-0 on Saturday.

WNCC continued playing strong, showing off its scoring depth as four Cougars netted a goal in a 4-2 win over Northwest College on Sunday.

It was the Cougars third straight win and moves WNCC to 6-3 in conference play. WNCC is tied for third in conference standings with Sheridan College.

The Cougars opened the weekend with a dominating performance against Central Wyoming where the Cougars had 17 shots in the contest, netting five in goal.

WNCC wasted little time in taking control as Destiny Mueller scored just four minutes into the game, taking an assist from Karla Pereya, and booting it into the back of the net.

Pereya followed with a goal in the ninth minute when the sophomore took a pass from Perla Guzman and planted it into the net for a 2-0 lead.

WNCC went up 3-0 at halftime when Bethany Fuchs scored in the 21st minute off assists from Caroline Vieira and Thais Nayara.

The Lady Cougars added two more goals in the second half. The first came in the 52nd minute as Nayara scored off of Guzman’s second assist of the contest. Litzi Delarosa made it 5-0 when she scored an unassisted goal in the 56th minute.

WNCC’s Melody Kaup and Ana Von Ruden recorded the shutout in net in not allowing the Rustlers to get a goal.

WNCC was just as dominating in Sunday’s contest with Northwest. The Cougar women got on the scoreboard first when Ana Caroline-Lopez scored first off an assist from Nayara in the 29th minutes.

Five minutes later, Vieira scored to make it 2-0 off a Fuchs assist heading into halftime.

Northwest sliced the lead in half when the Trappers’ Sapirah Broussard scored in the 66th minute.

Moments later, WNCC scored another goal as Fuchs scored off an assist from Vieira in the 69th minutes. WNCC made it 4-1 as Delarosa scored in the 80th minutes off an assist from Lisa Haferkamp.

Northwest scored a late goal to make it 4-2.

WNCC registered 19 shots in the contest and limited the Trappers to just two.

Von Ruden had one save in net for the Cougars to pick up the win.

WNCC, 11-3, will close out the regular season on Saturday when they host Northeastern Junior College at 1:30 p.m. at Landers Soccer Complex. Saturday regular season finale will be sophomore recognition day as they will honor 12 sophomores on the team.

The sophomores include Merrissa Espinoza, Lisa Haferkamp, Karla Pereya, Perla Guzman, Bethany Fuchs, Ingrid Caputo, Rafaela Passos, Amy Romero, Caroline Vieira, Thais Nayara, Rafaella Ornelas, and Laramie Lake.