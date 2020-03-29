WNCC’s Costas signs with Tarleton State for volleyball

Ana Costas, one of Western Nebraska Community College’s top liberos, will be taking her defensive talents to the next level after inking with Tarleton State University, a program that is moving to Division I next season, earlier this month.

Costas said playing Division I volleyball has been something she has dreamed of since she was a little girl.

“It is exciting [going to the next level] because I have been dreaming of this since I was four years old,” she said. “It is a dream come true and it is at the DI level.”

The decision to attend Tarleton wasn’t an easy one at first. It was the visit to the Stevenville, Texas, school that changed her mind.

“I choose Tarleton State University because of the people said, ‘You, Ana, are a great player and they gave me the confidence,” Costas said. “I went to a couple of visits first but when I went there, I was like this is the school I wanted and I fell in love with the university.”

Tarleton State, in their final year at the NCAA Division II level last fall, finished the year 22-12 before falling in the first round of the regional tournament to Colorado Mines.

In two seasons at WNCC, Costas finished with 1,163 digs, which is fifth on the WNCC career digging charts. Last season, Costas tallied 547 digs (4.27 per game) while finishing with 29 ace serves, and 101 assists.

Costas, who came to WNCC from Gurabo, Puerto Rico, said her time at WNCC has been memorable.

“It has been a wonderful experience,” she said. “I thank Coach Binny [Canales] for the experience to be here. I want to thank the teammates.”

Costas, who is planning on majoring in sports management, said is looking forward to be going to a warmer climate and that she will not miss the snow in western Nebraska.

“I am closer to home and in hot weather, too,” Costas said. “I am just grateful to be here with my teammates and my family.”