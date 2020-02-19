Wrestling State Championships start Thursday

Many area schools and wrestlers are making the trek east to Omaha for the 2020 State Wrestling Championships which begin on Thursday and run through Saturday.

Session-1 starts tomorrow morning at 8:30 MT and will feature Class B and Class C. Here’s a look at the wrestlers from the region that will be competing (District champ in bold):

Gering – 106 Marquel Maldonado, 113 Quinton Chavez, 120 Paul Ruff, 126 Tyler Nagel, 132 Nathaniel Murillo, 138 Nate Rocheleau, 160 Jacob Awiszus

Scottsbluff – 120 Paul Garcia, 152 Mychaia Moss, 285 Trayton Travnicek

Alliance – 132 Jaxon MInnick, 138 Asa Johnson, 195 Matthew Escamilla

Sidney – 113 Austin Munier, 132 Jacob Peckham, 138 Paul Houser, 170 Brady Robb, 182 Dietrich Lecher, 220 Nathan Hofrock, 285 Hayden Hofrock

Chadron – 106 Paige Denke, 145 Daniel Wellnitz, 220 Isaiah Beye

Bridgeport – 113 Casey Benavides, 120 Chance Cooper, 138 Damien Bell, 145 Trevor Widener, 152 Steven Menke, 170 Josh Warren

Mitchell – 106 TC Hughson, 138 Kadin Perez, 195 Nicholas Coley, 220 Nathan Coley

Session-2 starts tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 MT and will feature Class A and Class D. Here’s a look at the Class D wrestlers from the area that will be competing (District champ in bold):

Hemingford – 113 Creel Weber, 132 Carter Buchheit, 138 Luke Honstein, 152 Isaiah Bryner, 160 Tyler Coleman, 170 Alex Neefe, 195 Jake Sellman

Bayard – 132 Hunter Kildow, 138 Beau Lake, 152 Christian Leonard

Kimball – 106 Matthew Johnson, 126 Connor Cluff, 138 Trey Schindler, 285 Stephen Bateman

Morrill – 113 Gabe Kohel, 120 Daniel Kohel

Minatare – 160 Haydon Olds, 285 Cesar Garduno, 285 Tony Gonzales

Leyton – 126 Brenton Abbott

Mullen – 106 Tristin Grooms, 113 Eli Paxton, 120 Teven Marshall, 126 Kyle Durfee, 145 Spencer DeNaeyer, 160 Kendal Neal, 182 Riley Kessler, 195 Ty Kvanig, 220 Clayton Hassett

The State Wrestling Championships will continue on Friday morning beginning at 8:30 MT for Class B and Class C with Class D and Class A starting at 11:30 MT.

Then the semifinals and 3rd round consolations for all classes will start at 4:00 MT on Friday afternoon.

Action on Saturday will start at 7:30 am MT and then the finals will start at 1 pm MT.