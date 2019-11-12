Wright makes history to earn RMAC Offensive Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — November 11, 2019 — Chadron State College senior wide receiver Tevon Wright (Miami, Fla.) was selected as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for November 11, the league published in its weekly release Monday.

He received the honor after setting two school records and surpassing the 1,000-yard mark in the Eagles’ thrilling 53-48 win over rival South Dakota School of Mines & Technology on Saturday, in which CSC retained the Eagle-Rock Trophy for its 12th consecutive win over the Hardrockers.

Wright led the way for CSC, catching 10 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 14 touchdown receptions this season, bypassing Don Beebe’s all-time mark of 13 in 1988 as well as Jay Rhoades’ total in 1991. Wright also now owns the Eagles’ career-touchdown receiving record with 24, breaking the old mark of 23 that Nathan Ross (2010-13) held. Rhoades (1989-91) and Cory Brooks (1992-95) are next with 22 apiece.

With his performance Saturday, Wright also moved into a fourth place tie in single-season pass receptions with 65. The all-time leader is Brandon Harrington with 82 in 2008 when the Eagles played 13 games. Harrington is followed by Jackson Dickerson , with 78 in 2017; Duane Smith, 71 in 1985; and Bill Ryan, 65 in 1978.

In addition, he becomes the Eagles’ third single-season 1,000-yard receiver with 1,013 yards. Only Duane Smith with 1,264 yards in 1985 and Rhoades with 1,016 in 1991 had surpassed 1,000 yards previously. CSC first became an full member of the RMAC and NCAA Division II in 1991.