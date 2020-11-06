WTC All-Conference football & volleyball selections announced

The Western Trails Conference on Thursday announced their all-league choices for football and volleyball.
On the gridiron the Offensive MVP was Rylan Aguallo of Mitchell, who rushed for 1,945 yards and scored a total of 31 touchdowns on the season.
The Defensive MVP was Josh Warren of Bridgeport. Bulldogs coach Jeremy Reimers called Warren one of the best players on the defense and one of the real leaders on the team.
The Special Teams MVP was Aguallo, who had multiple scores in the return game.
The 8-Man MVP on the offensive side was Hemingford running back Brian Turek, who finished with 1,633 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns (he also added two receiving scores).
On the defensive side the MVP was Christian Leonard of Bayard while the Special Teams MVP was Bryce Seier of Morrill.
Football All-Conference Selections by team
Mitchell- Rylan Aguallo, Austin Thyne, Garrett Hessler, Brock Kuntson, Jackson Allen, Othaniel Banks…Honorable Mention: Nathan Coley, Kadin Perez
Bridgeport- Josh Warren, Brady Newkirk, Cole Faessler, Cade Loomis, Anthony Staman, Damien Bell…Honorable Mention: Braeden Stull, Braxten Swires
Hemingford- Brian Turek, Darin Turek, Jack Payne, Hunter Wyland, Zachary Rozmiarek…Honorable Mention: Hayden Blumanthal, Alex Neefe
Morrill- Isaiah Guerue, Michael Morgan…Honorable Mention: Cody Johnson, Bryce Seier
Bayard- Jack Kildow, Christian Leonard, Quintin Hassel…Honorable Mention: Trenton Marquez, Trevor Reish
Kimball- Christian Allen Van Pelt…Honorable Mention: Trey Schindler, Roy Tarango Trevino
Gordon-Rushville- Mac Ballard, Logan Daringer, Harley Bayne, Elijah Jackson…Honorable Mention: Carter Anderson, Beau Child
Volleyball Selections
MVP- Jayla Brehmer, Gordon Rushville
Sportsmanship Award- Bayard
Season Champion- Bridgeport
Bridgeport- Sydney Nein, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Natalie Keenan-Virgil, Paige Schmunk…Honorable Mention: Karlie Deaver, Brooklyn Mohrman
Mitchell- Josie Jenkins, Avery Hobbs, Marjie Schmitt…Honorable Mention: Jayden Kanno, Caani Banks
Morrill- Ilycia Guerue, Libbie Schaefer…Honorable Mention: Mya Canseco, Kyndall Sprague
Bayard- Grace Burry, Kierra Miller…Honorable Mention: Danika Hassel, Hallie Cochran
Hemingford- Alysen Turek…Honorable Mention: Kayandra Cruz, Elizabeth Mayer
Kimball- Megan Spicer…Honorable Mention: Sydney Biesecker, Jayden Paxton
Gordon-Rushville- Jayla Brehmer, Kee Lovell, Matty Moore…Honorable Mention: Ajae McKimmey, Reaghan Shultz