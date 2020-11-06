WTC All-Conference football & volleyball selections announced

The Western Trails Conference on Thursday announced their all-league choices for football and volleyball.

On the gridiron the Offensive MVP was Rylan Aguallo of Mitchell, who rushed for 1,945 yards and scored a total of 31 touchdowns on the season.

The Defensive MVP was Josh Warren of Bridgeport. Bulldogs coach Jeremy Reimers called Warren one of the best players on the defense and one of the real leaders on the team.

The Special Teams MVP was Aguallo, who had multiple scores in the return game.

The 8-Man MVP on the offensive side was Hemingford running back Brian Turek, who finished with 1,633 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns (he also added two receiving scores).

On the defensive side the MVP was Christian Leonard of Bayard while the Special Teams MVP was Bryce Seier of Morrill.

Football All-Conference Selections by team

Mitchell- Rylan Aguallo, Austin Thyne, Garrett Hessler, Brock Kuntson, Jackson Allen, Othaniel Banks…Honorable Mention: Nathan Coley, Kadin Perez

Bridgeport- Josh Warren, Brady Newkirk, Cole Faessler, Cade Loomis, Anthony Staman, Damien Bell…Honorable Mention: Braeden Stull, Braxten Swires

Hemingford- Brian Turek, Darin Turek, Jack Payne, Hunter Wyland, Zachary Rozmiarek…Honorable Mention: Hayden Blumanthal, Alex Neefe

Morrill- Isaiah Guerue, Michael Morgan…Honorable Mention: Cody Johnson, Bryce Seier

Bayard- Jack Kildow, Christian Leonard, Quintin Hassel…Honorable Mention: Trenton Marquez, Trevor Reish

Kimball- Christian Allen Van Pelt…Honorable Mention: Trey Schindler, Roy Tarango Trevino

Gordon-Rushville- Mac Ballard, Logan Daringer, Harley Bayne, Elijah Jackson…Honorable Mention: Carter Anderson, Beau Child

Volleyball Selections

MVP- Jayla Brehmer, Gordon Rushville

Sportsmanship Award- Bayard

Season Champion- Bridgeport

Bridgeport- Sydney Nein, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Natalie Keenan-Virgil, Paige Schmunk…Honorable Mention: Karlie Deaver, Brooklyn Mohrman

Mitchell- Josie Jenkins, Avery Hobbs, Marjie Schmitt…Honorable Mention: Jayden Kanno, Caani Banks

Morrill- Ilycia Guerue, Libbie Schaefer…Honorable Mention: Mya Canseco, Kyndall Sprague

Bayard- Grace Burry, Kierra Miller…Honorable Mention: Danika Hassel, Hallie Cochran

Hemingford- Alysen Turek…Honorable Mention: Kayandra Cruz, Elizabeth Mayer

Kimball- Megan Spicer…Honorable Mention: Sydney Biesecker, Jayden Paxton

Gordon-Rushville- Jayla Brehmer, Kee Lovell, Matty Moore…Honorable Mention: Ajae McKimmey, Reaghan Shultz