WTC announces basketball, wrestling All-Conference selections

Here are the postseason award winners for basketball and wrestling for the Western Trails Conference.
We’ll start with basketball where the league MVP’s were Austin Thyne of Mitchell on the boys side and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl of Bridgeport for the girls.
On the wrestling side the MVP’s were Bayard senior, Christian Leonard at 170 lbs and Mitchell senior Nathan Coley at 220 lbs.
WTC Boys Basketball All-Conference
- Austin Thyne (MVP), Mitchell
- Luis Garza, Bridgeport
- Brady Newkirk, Bridgeport
- Cole Faessler, Bridgeport
- Bayler Sterkel, Bridgeport
- Francisco Barrios, Mitchell
- Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville
- Carter Anderson, Gordon-Rushville
- Kolten McMackin, Morrill
- Caden Lewis, Morrill
Honorable Mention: Trent Marquez, Daemon Avilez (Bayard), Jake Walleson, Braxten Swires (Bridgeport), Ellis Livingston, PJ Lynch (Gordon-Rushville), Brian Turek, Ethan Specht (Hemingford), Cole Henton, Wyatt Cords (Kimball), Rylan Aguallo, Jaron Anderson (Mitchell), Gavin Dunkel, Isaiah Guerue (Morrill)
WTC Girls Basketball All-Conference
- Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (MVP), Bridgeport
- Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport
- Sydney Nein, Bridgeport
- Grace Burry, Bayard
- Jayla Brehmer, Gordon-Rushville
- Catherine Bryner, Hemingford
- Megan Spicer, Kimball
- Jayden Kanno, Mitchell
- Ilycia Guerue, Morrill
- Libbie Schaefer, Morrill
Honorable Mention: Hallie Cochran, Lexi Fiscus (Bayard), Brooklyn Mohrman, Mackenzie Liakos (Bridgeport), Shelby Hurlburt, Haley Johnson (Gordon-Rushville), Avery Davies, Kyla Walker (Hemingford), Sydney Biesecker, Chantel Malson (Kimball), Caani Banks, Marjie Schmitt (Mitchell), Jaiden Steiner, Madison Mendoza (Morrill)
WTC Wrestling All-Conference
- 106- Ace Hobbs, Mitchell & Nathaniel Barker, Bayard
- 113- Creel Weber, Hemingford, & TC Hughson, Mitchell
- 120- Tucker Banister, Gordon-Rushville, & Jonathan Fritzler, Hemingford
- 126- Chance Cooper, Bridgeport & Traiton Starr, Gordon-Rushville
- 132- Hunter Kildow, Bayard & Hadley Markowski, Mitchell
- 138- Damien Bell, Bridgeport & William Costello, Gordon-Rushville
- 145- Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville & Trey Schindler, Bridgeport
- 152- Trevor Widener, Bridgeport & Drake Brewer, Gordon-Rushville
- 160- Steven Menke, Bridgeport & Kolton Kriha, Bayard
- 170- Christian Leonard, Bayard & Cael Peters, Mitchell
- 182- Taylon Pascoe, Gordon-Rushville & Theron Miller, Bayard
- 195- Bryce Seier, Mitchell
- 220- Nathan Coley, Mitchell
- 285- Regan French, Morrill & Michael Rotherham, Bayard
Honorable Mention: Harrison Barnette, Chase McGrath (Bridgeport), Aaron Gillming, Connor Cluff, James McGinnis (Kimball), Kadin Perez (Mitchell), Daniel Kohel (Morrill), Alex Neefe, Brayden McGowen (Hemingford), Tegan Snyder (Gordon-Rushville)