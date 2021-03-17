WTC announces basketball, wrestling All-Conference selections

Here are the postseason award winners for basketball and wrestling for the Western Trails Conference.

We’ll start with basketball where the league MVP’s were Austin Thyne of Mitchell on the boys side and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl of Bridgeport for the girls.

On the wrestling side the MVP’s were Bayard senior, Christian Leonard at 170 lbs and Mitchell senior Nathan Coley at 220 lbs.

WTC Boys Basketball All-Conference

Austin Thyne (MVP), Mitchell

Luis Garza, Bridgeport

Brady Newkirk, Bridgeport

Cole Faessler, Bridgeport

Bayler Sterkel, Bridgeport

Francisco Barrios, Mitchell

Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville

Carter Anderson, Gordon-Rushville

Kolten McMackin, Morrill

Caden Lewis, Morrill

Honorable Mention: Trent Marquez, Daemon Avilez (Bayard), Jake Walleson, Braxten Swires (Bridgeport), Ellis Livingston, PJ Lynch (Gordon-Rushville), Brian Turek, Ethan Specht (Hemingford), Cole Henton, Wyatt Cords (Kimball), Rylan Aguallo, Jaron Anderson (Mitchell), Gavin Dunkel, Isaiah Guerue (Morrill)

WTC Girls Basketball All-Conference

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (MVP), Bridgeport

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport

Sydney Nein, Bridgeport

Grace Burry, Bayard

Jayla Brehmer, Gordon-Rushville

Catherine Bryner, Hemingford

Megan Spicer, Kimball

Jayden Kanno, Mitchell

Ilycia Guerue, Morrill

Libbie Schaefer, Morrill

Honorable Mention: Hallie Cochran, Lexi Fiscus (Bayard), Brooklyn Mohrman, Mackenzie Liakos (Bridgeport), Shelby Hurlburt, Haley Johnson (Gordon-Rushville), Avery Davies, Kyla Walker (Hemingford), Sydney Biesecker, Chantel Malson (Kimball), Caani Banks, Marjie Schmitt (Mitchell), Jaiden Steiner, Madison Mendoza (Morrill)

WTC Wrestling All-Conference

106- Ace Hobbs, Mitchell & Nathaniel Barker, Bayard

113- Creel Weber, Hemingford, & TC Hughson, Mitchell

120- Tucker Banister, Gordon-Rushville, & Jonathan Fritzler, Hemingford

126- Chance Cooper, Bridgeport & Traiton Starr, Gordon-Rushville

132- Hunter Kildow, Bayard & Hadley Markowski, Mitchell

138- Damien Bell, Bridgeport & William Costello, Gordon-Rushville

145- Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville & Trey Schindler, Bridgeport

152- Trevor Widener, Bridgeport & Drake Brewer, Gordon-Rushville

160- Steven Menke, Bridgeport & Kolton Kriha, Bayard

170- Christian Leonard, Bayard & Cael Peters, Mitchell

182- Taylon Pascoe, Gordon-Rushville & Theron Miller, Bayard

195- Bryce Seier, Mitchell

220- Nathan Coley, Mitchell

285- Regan French, Morrill & Michael Rotherham, Bayard

Honorable Mention: Harrison Barnette, Chase McGrath (Bridgeport), Aaron Gillming, Connor Cluff, James McGinnis (Kimball), Kadin Perez (Mitchell), Daniel Kohel (Morrill), Alex Neefe, Brayden McGowen (Hemingford), Tegan Snyder (Gordon-Rushville)