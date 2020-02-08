WTC Tournament titles on the line Saturday night

It’s championship Saturday for the Western Trails Conference Tournaments taking place at WNCC’s Cougar Palace.

On Friday night the Morrill girls knocked off top seed Bridgeport by the final of 55-52. Libbie Schaefer led the Lions in the upset win with 16 points while Ilycia Guerue finished with 14 points.

Morill will matchup with rival, Mitchell for the tournament title tonight after the Tigers advanced with a 40-31 win over Bayard. Quincey Johnson topped the Tigers in scoring with 16 points.

Mitchell is trying to win their fourth straight girls WTC Tournament.

The 3rd place game featuring Bayard vs. Bridgeport will start at 2 pm and the Mitchell vs. Morrill championship game will start tonight at 5:30 pm.

On the boys side it’ll be Mitchell taking on Bridgeport for the title in the late game at Cougar Palace tonight.

Mitchell cruised past Morrill in one semifinal on Friday night by the final of 48-23. Austin Thyne led the Tigers with 16 and Jonathan Pieper hit double figures with 12 points.

Blake Lofink was the top scorer for Morrill, he scored 10.

And Bridgeport secured their spot in the title game with a 61-40 win over Kimball. Luis Garza came up with a big scoring night with 26 points to lead all scorers.

The consolation 3rd place game with Kimball playing Morrill will tip-off at 3:45 and then the Mitchell vs. Bridgeport championship game will follow the girls final at 7:15.