Wyoming Football season ticket renewal deadline extended to May 1st

LARAMIE, Wyo. (MARCH 26, 2020) – The Wyoming Football season ticket renewal deadline has been extended until Friday, May 1st at 5:00 p.m. Season tickets can be renewed online at www.GoWyo.com/Renew or by calling the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office at (307) 766-7220 M-F 8:00– 5:00. 4 month payment plans are currently available.

The 2020 University of Wyoming Football schedule will feature one of the best home schedules in school history, with all six home games featuring opponents that played in the postseason last season. Those six home games include the return of long-time rival Utah and perennial Mountain West contenders Air Force, Boise State, San Diego State and Utah State. Weber State, one of the top teams in the nation at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level, rounds out the home schedule. Weber State advanced to the National Semifinals of the 2019 FCS Playoffs.

The Wyoming Cowboys are coming off an 8-5 season and a postseason win in last year’s NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Wyoming was a perfect 6-0 in home games last season. Attendance at Wyoming home games in 2019 was the second largest home attendance in school history for a six-game home schedule.