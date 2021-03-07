Wyoming Football’s 2021 Schedule Announced

Laramie, Wyo. (March 5, 2021) — A full slate of 12 games is on tap for the Wyoming Cowboys in 2021 as the Mountain West Conference released the conference schedule on Friday. Wyoming will open its season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at home versus Montana State.

Home Schedule

Including the season opener versus Montana State, the Cowboys will have a six-game home schedule in 2021. The home schedule will feature a first-ever meeting versus 2020 Mid-American Conference Champion the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 18. In October, Wyoming will host Fresno State on Saturday, Oct. 16 followed by a home game versus New Mexico the following Saturday on Oct. 23. The Pokes will host rival Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 6 and will conclude the season vs. Hawai’i in Laramie on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Road Schedule

UW’s six road games begin on Saturday, Sept. 11 when the Cowboys will travel to Northern Illinois. The other non-conference road game will be another first-time meeting against FBS independent UConn on Saturday Sept. 25. Following a bye on Oct. 2, Wyoming will open Mountain West Conference play at Air Force on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Pokes will travel to 2020 Mountain West Conference Champion San Jose State on Saturday, Oct. 30. Trips to Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 13 and to Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 20 will conclude the road games for the 2021 season.

Future 2021 Schedule Information

Friday’s schedule announcement completed the first phase of the 2021 Mountain West football scheduling process. Televised games, game times and potential moves of some games to Fridays will be announced by the Mountain West at future dates.

∙Season-ticket renewals are currently available for the 2021 Wyoming Football season. Season-ticket packages start at $159 for adults and $89 for children ages 3-12 years old.

∙New season tickets will go on sale on April 1.

∙More details on season-ticket sales are available online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets. Fans may also call (307) 766-7220 regarding season-tickets.

∙Renewing season-ticket holders will have the option to print their renewal and mail in with a check. Season-ticket holders who renew online receive 5 Cowboy Joe Club priority points.

∙Season-ticket holders will have the option to receive their tickets and parking passes via print at home or mobile delivery at the time of purchase.

2021 University of Wyoming Football Schedule

Date Opponent (Special Events)

Sat., Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE

Sat., Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois

Sat., Sept. 18 BALL STATE

Sat., Sept. 25 at UConn

Sat., Oct. 2 BYE Week

Sat., Oct. 9 at Air Force*

Sat., Oct. 16 FRESNO STATE*

Sat., Oct. 23 NEW MEXICO*

Sat., Oct. 30 at San Jose State*

Sat., Nov. 6 COLORADO STATE*

Sat., Nov. 13 at Boise State*

Sat., Nov. 20 at Utah State*

Sat., Nov. 27 HAWAI’I*

Sat., Dec. 4 Mountain West Championship Game+

Game dates are tentative and subject to change

Game times and television coverage will be announced at future dates by the Mountain West Conference

BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home games

*Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of one of the divisional champions based on the current MW policy in place to determine the host team.

Last Two Arizona Bowl Champions to Meet in Laramie When Cowboys Host Ball State

When the Wyoming Cowboys host Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 18 in the first meeting between the two teams, it will also mark a meeting between each of the last two Arizona Bowl Champions. Wyoming won the 2019 Arizona Bowl, defeating Georgia State 38-17. Ball State won the 2020 Arizona Bowl over San Jose State by a score of 34-13 in a meeting of the 2020 MAC Champion vs. the 2020 Mountain West Champion.

Season Will Begin With a Matchup vs. Montana State and Former Cowboy Coach Brent Vigen

The 2021 season opener will be against an old regional rival, the Montana State Bobcats. It will be the first time since 2003 that the two teams have met in football. The unique facet of this year’s game will be that Montana State will be led by new head coach Brent Vigen, who for the past seven seasons served as Wyoming’s Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator.

The 2021 Season Will be the 125th Season of Wyoming Football

The Wyoming Cowboys will be playing their 125th season of college football in 2021. Since its first season in 1893, Wyoming Football has played games in all but four years. UW did not play any games in the 1918 season due to a flu epidemic and did not play any games in the 1943, ‘44 and ‘45 seasons due to World War II.

The 113th Edition of the “The Border War” to be Played Nov. 6 in Laramie

This year will mark the 113th Edition of “The Border War” between Wyoming and Colorado State. The series began in 1899 and has been played in three different centuries. The 2021 meeting will mark the 76th consecutive season the two teams have played since the end of World War II. The two teams will compete for “The Bronze Boot” traveling trophy for the 54th time since the trophy was introduced in 1968.