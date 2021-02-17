Yellow Jackets rout CSC women

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Feb. 16 – The Chadron State College women’s basketball team moved to 0-10 on the season tonight after falling at Black Hills State University 39-59 in Spearfish.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets earned 19 wins of the last 20 matchups between the two teams and secured the season sweep 2-0.

BHSU came out strong and made their first impression on the scoreboard a lasting one, allowing no lead changes and taking firm control at 22-6, heading into the second quarter.

The largest lead of the night was 31 points (45-14), occurring at 7:46 in the third quarter.

The Eagles shot 29.6% on field goals (16-54) compared to the Yellow Jackets 32.2% (19-59) but it was the 30.6 three-point percentage (11-36) that proved to be essential for the home team win. In comparison, the Eagles shot 14.3 three-point percentage and only made two of 14 attempts.

CSC managed to take advantage of their scoring opportunities down low, scoring 24 points from the paint. They also managed to earn eight second chance points, doubling their opponents’ effort.

The top scorers of the evening were Racquel Wientjes and Niki Van Wyk of BHSU with 11 each and Jori Peters of CSC with 10.

Tatum Peterson managed nine points, two blocks, and two steals while Brittni McCully and Rachel Henkle lead their team with six rebounds each.

The Eagles women take on the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers (9-7) next at home on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Chicoine Center.