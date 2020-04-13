All of us here at Rural Radio-Scottsbluff (94.1 The Brand, 93.3 KMOR, 101.3 KOZY, 106.9 The Trail, KNEB 960 AM/100.3 FM and KOLT 1320 AM/101.7 FM) are committed to helping you support the local restaurants during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Below, you will find a running list of restaurants that are open in some capacity. We will ad//change information as it becomes available.
If you would like your restaurant’s information included, please contact us at helpingbusiness@ruralradio.com.
- 16th Empire (1605 Avenue A, Scottsbluff) – Open Monday through Saturday from 11am to 9pm (kitchen open until last person leaves for the bar). Dine in, carry out, curb side and delivery in Scottsbluff and Gering. Call 308-633-4155 for orders.