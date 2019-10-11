High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Central 55, Minden 0
Ainsworth 82, Niobrara/Verdigre 65
Allen 52, Wausa 26
Alliance 34, Gering 21
Arapahoe 50, Southwest 16
Arcadia-Loup City 36, Burwell 6
Arthur County 75, Minatare 53
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Lincoln Christian 34
Aurora 41, Boone Central/Newman Grove 7
Axtell 42, Giltner 6
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Louisville 0
Battle Creek 30, Norfolk Catholic 0
Beatrice 40, Crete 33
Bellevue West 63, Omaha South 0
Bennington 70, Schuyler 0
Bloomfield 40, Randolph 18
Boys Town 27, Arlington 12
Brady 33, Medicine Valley 30
Bridgeport def. Southern Valley, forfeit
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 20
CWC-Ewing 50, Stuart 13
Cambridge 66, Alma 40
Centennial 21, Shelby/Rising City 18
Central City 36, Fairbury 29
Central Valley 38, St. Mary’s 0
Chase County 38, Chadron 12
Clarkson/Leigh 96, Cedar Bluffs 30
Cody-Kilgore 57, Hyannis 0
Columbus Scotus 40, Columbus Lakeview 21
Cross County 62, Nebraska Lutheran 20
David City 42, Twin River 18
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Superior 7
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Hitchcock County 28
Elkhorn Mount Michael 24, Blair 21
Elm Creek 47, Amherst 0
Elmwood-Murdock 60, Southern 20
Elwood 84, Bertrand 20
Emerson-Hubbard 78, Omaha Christian Academy 24
Eustis-Farnam 86, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 32, East Butler 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 67, Diller-Odell 8
Fort Calhoun 47, Douglas County West 6
Fullerton 60, Nebraska Christian 22
Gothenburg 35, Valentine 0
Grand Island Northwest 28, York 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 13, Crofton 7
Hartington-Newcastle 40, Wynot 20
Harvard 53, Red Cloud 6
Hastings 24, Seward 14
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Raymond Central 20, OT
Hemingford 71, Bayard 42
Hershey 35, Gordon/Rushville 6
Howells/Dodge 50, Elkhorn Valley 8
Humphrey St. Francis 66, Elgin Public/Pope John 0
Johnson County Central 47, Freeman 20
Johnson-Brock 78, Pawnee City 20
Kearney 14, Lincoln Southwest 0
Kearney Catholic 38, Cozad 20
Lawrence-Nelson 56, Blue Hill 24
Lincoln East 68, Omaha Bryan 8
Lincoln High 55, Omaha Benson 0
Lincoln Lutheran 20, Auburn 7
Lincoln Southeast 42, Lincoln Pius X 6
Malcolm 40, Conestoga 6
Maxwell 80, Leyton/Banner County 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 14
McCook 28, Holdrege 6
McCool Junction 73, Lewiston 19
Meridian 70, Parkview Christian 32
Milford 28, Fillmore Central 0
Millard South 56, Columbus 7
Millard West 20, Grand Island 7
Nebraska City 42, Falls City 15
Nebraska City Lourdes 48, Palmyra 24
Neligh-Oakdale 76, Madison 28
Norfolk 21, Omaha Central 20
Norris 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 13
North Bend Central 13, Aquinas 0
North Central 20, Creighton 12
North Platte 36, Lincoln North Star 28
North Platte St. Patrick’s 34, Mitchell 21
Oakland-Craig 52, Archbishop Bergan 0
Omaha Burke 59, Fremont 35
Omaha Creighton Prep 61, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha North 56, Lincoln Northeast 6
Omaha Roncalli 55, South Sioux City 7
Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, Waverly 21, 2OT
Omaha Westside 38, Elkhorn South 7
Ord 54, Broken Bow 15
Osmond 50, Winside 20
Overton 20, Anselmo-Merna 0
Papillion-LaVista South 50, Bellevue East 14
Pierce 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 13
Platteview 30, Omaha Concordia 0
Pleasanton 18, Loomis 12
Potter-Dix 34, South Platte 30
Ravenna 70, Palmer 48
Scottsbluff 64, Lexington 14
Shelton 28, Heartland 0
Silver Lake 49, Hampton 13
Sioux County 65, McPherson County/Stapleton 31
Spalding Academy 26, Walthill 25
St. Edward 77, Santee 66
St. Paul 46, O’Neill 12
Stanton 26, Ponca 14
Sterling 60, Deshler 20
Sutherland 48, Perkins County 14
Sutton 52, Sandy Creek 7
Twin Loup 31, Clearwater/Orchard 18
Wahoo 23, Bishop Neumann 6
Wakefield 50, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 36
Wauneta-Palisade 52, Garden County 6
Wayne 28, West Point-Beemer 11
Weeping Water 68, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16
West Holt 48, Boyd County 8
Wilber-Clatonia 55, Syracuse 0
Wisner-Pilger 62, Homer 28
Wood River 18, Grand Island Central Catholic 14
Yutan 41, Tekamah-Herman 36