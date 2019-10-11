High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Central 55, Minden 0

Ainsworth 82, Niobrara/Verdigre 65

Allen 52, Wausa 26

Alliance 34, Gering 21

Arapahoe 50, Southwest 16

Arcadia-Loup City 36, Burwell 6

Arthur County 75, Minatare 53

Ashland-Greenwood 57, Lincoln Christian 34

Aurora 41, Boone Central/Newman Grove 7

Axtell 42, Giltner 6

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Louisville 0

Battle Creek 30, Norfolk Catholic 0

Beatrice 40, Crete 33

Bellevue West 63, Omaha South 0

Bennington 70, Schuyler 0

Bloomfield 40, Randolph 18

Boys Town 27, Arlington 12

Brady 33, Medicine Valley 30

Bridgeport def. Southern Valley, forfeit

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 20

CWC-Ewing 50, Stuart 13

Cambridge 66, Alma 40

Centennial 21, Shelby/Rising City 18

Central City 36, Fairbury 29

Central Valley 38, St. Mary’s 0

Chase County 38, Chadron 12

Clarkson/Leigh 96, Cedar Bluffs 30

Cody-Kilgore 57, Hyannis 0

Columbus Scotus 40, Columbus Lakeview 21

Cross County 62, Nebraska Lutheran 20

David City 42, Twin River 18

Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Superior 7

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Hitchcock County 28

Elkhorn Mount Michael 24, Blair 21

Elm Creek 47, Amherst 0

Elmwood-Murdock 60, Southern 20

Elwood 84, Bertrand 20

Emerson-Hubbard 78, Omaha Christian Academy 24

Eustis-Farnam 86, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 32, East Butler 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 67, Diller-Odell 8

Fort Calhoun 47, Douglas County West 6

Fullerton 60, Nebraska Christian 22

Gothenburg 35, Valentine 0

Grand Island Northwest 28, York 7

Hartington Cedar Catholic 13, Crofton 7

Hartington-Newcastle 40, Wynot 20

Harvard 53, Red Cloud 6

Hastings 24, Seward 14

Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Raymond Central 20, OT

Hemingford 71, Bayard 42

Hershey 35, Gordon/Rushville 6

Howells/Dodge 50, Elkhorn Valley 8

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Elgin Public/Pope John 0

Johnson County Central 47, Freeman 20

Johnson-Brock 78, Pawnee City 20

Kearney 14, Lincoln Southwest 0

Kearney Catholic 38, Cozad 20

Lawrence-Nelson 56, Blue Hill 24

Lincoln East 68, Omaha Bryan 8

Lincoln High 55, Omaha Benson 0

Lincoln Lutheran 20, Auburn 7

Lincoln Southeast 42, Lincoln Pius X 6

Malcolm 40, Conestoga 6

Maxwell 80, Leyton/Banner County 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 14

McCook 28, Holdrege 6

McCool Junction 73, Lewiston 19

Meridian 70, Parkview Christian 32

Milford 28, Fillmore Central 0

Millard South 56, Columbus 7

Millard West 20, Grand Island 7

Nebraska City 42, Falls City 15

Nebraska City Lourdes 48, Palmyra 24

Neligh-Oakdale 76, Madison 28

Norfolk 21, Omaha Central 20

Norris 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 13

North Bend Central 13, Aquinas 0

North Central 20, Creighton 12

North Platte 36, Lincoln North Star 28

North Platte St. Patrick’s 34, Mitchell 21

Oakland-Craig 52, Archbishop Bergan 0

Omaha Burke 59, Fremont 35

Omaha Creighton Prep 61, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha North 56, Lincoln Northeast 6

Omaha Roncalli 55, South Sioux City 7

Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, Waverly 21, 2OT

Omaha Westside 38, Elkhorn South 7

Ord 54, Broken Bow 15

Osmond 50, Winside 20

Overton 20, Anselmo-Merna 0

Papillion-LaVista South 50, Bellevue East 14

Pierce 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 13

Platteview 30, Omaha Concordia 0

Pleasanton 18, Loomis 12

Potter-Dix 34, South Platte 30

Ravenna 70, Palmer 48

Scottsbluff 64, Lexington 14

Shelton 28, Heartland 0

Silver Lake 49, Hampton 13

Sioux County 65, McPherson County/Stapleton 31

Spalding Academy 26, Walthill 25

St. Edward 77, Santee 66

St. Paul 46, O’Neill 12

Stanton 26, Ponca 14

Sterling 60, Deshler 20

Sutherland 48, Perkins County 14

Sutton 52, Sandy Creek 7

Twin Loup 31, Clearwater/Orchard 18

Wahoo 23, Bishop Neumann 6

Wakefield 50, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 36

Wauneta-Palisade 52, Garden County 6

Wayne 28, West Point-Beemer 11

Weeping Water 68, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16

West Holt 48, Boyd County 8

Wilber-Clatonia 55, Syracuse 0

Wisner-Pilger 62, Homer 28

Wood River 18, Grand Island Central Catholic 14

Yutan 41, Tekamah-Herman 36