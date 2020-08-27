High School Volleyball Scores

Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
VOLLEYBALL
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17
Aquinas def. Guardian Angels, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-15, 25-7
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16
Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19
Fremont def. Columbus, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Gibbon def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-13, 25-1
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14
Heartland def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-12, 25-9
Hershey def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20
Lincoln East at Grand Island, ppd..
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23
Oakland Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23
Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
Stuart at Twin Loup, ppd..
Tri-County Northeast at Omaha Nation, ppd..
Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-15, 25-19
Wayne def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14
Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11
Battle Creek Triangular
Battle Creek def. Stanton, 31-29, 25-15
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-17
Elkhorn South Triangular
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-15, 25-10
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-11, 25-20
Elkhorn Valley Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-14
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-18
Elm Creek Triangular
Elm Creek def. Amherst, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10
Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 25-22
Hayes Center Triangular
Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-6, 25-12
Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-15
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19
Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-16
Hemingford Triangular
Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-11
Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
Leyton Triangular
Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13
Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-10
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-22
Palmyra Quad
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-17
Consolation
Championship
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-22, 25-23
Perkins County Triangular
Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21
Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-8, 25-18
Southern Triangular
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-20
Southern def. Falls City, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15
St. Marys Triangular
St. Mary’s def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-23
Wausa def. St. Mary’s, 27-25, 25-15
Yutan Triangular
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-20
Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 24-26, 25-8
Thursday’s Scores