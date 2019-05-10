NSAA State Wrestling Tournament
February 17-20, 2021
Class D
Schedule
Round 1: Wednesday, February 17th, 4 p.m. (Followed by Quarterfinals, 1st & 2nd Round Wrestlebacks)
Semifinals: Thursday, February 18th, Noon (Followed by: 3rd & 4th Round Wrestlebacks, 3rd & 5th Place Matches)
Championship Finals: Thursday, February 18th, 6 p.m.
Click here for Class D Area Results
Class B
Schedule
Round 1: Friday, February 19th, 8 a.m.. (Followed by Quarterfinals, 1st & 2nd Round Wrestlebacks)
Semifinals: Saturday, February 20th, 8 a.m. (Followed by: 3rd & 4th Round Wrestlebacks, 3rd & 5th Place Matches)
Championship Finals: Saturday, February 20th, 6 p.m.
Click here for Class B Area Results
Class C
Schedule
Round 1: Friday, February 19th, 4 p.m. (Followed by Quarterfinals, 1st & 2nd Round Wrestlebacks)
Semifinals: Saturday, February 20th, Noon (Followed by: 3rd & 4th Round Wrestlebacks, 3rd & 5th Place Matches)
Championship Finals: Saturday, February 20th, 6 p.m.
Click here for Class C Area Results
