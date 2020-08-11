August WASDE Preview

The August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, or WASDE, is set to be released on Wednesday.

There has been a lot of anticipation building up to the August WASDE. The 2020 corn and soybean crop was given a great start. In addition, midway through parts of the country have seen heat and dry stress, but for the most part, the crop is still looking very strong.

The strong storms that blew across Iowa on Tuesday may impact the crop, but the data for the August WASDE is already collected and will likely not reflect possible storm damage.

According to DTN, the report is likely to show higher crop estimates, boosted by timely and beneficial rains around most of the Corn Belt.