Car Vandalism Spree Investigated by Scottsbluff Police

Thousands of dollars worth of vehicle damage is being reported following the latest rash of vandalism in Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Dominick Peterson says today officers have responded to eight separate incidents of vandalisms to vehicles. Sgt. Peterson says glass has been shot out with either a pellet or BB.

The estimated monetary loss to all vehicles involved to be $3,500 and counting; officers are currently investigating leads on this case.

If anybody has any information about this investigation, they can call the Scottsbluff Police Department at 632-7176.