class="post-template-default single single-post postid-473626 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Coronavirus Grounds U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

BY Associated Press | July 16, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Coronavirus Grounds U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
MGN

Coronavirus among U.S. Air Force personnel has grounded the Thunderbirds.

The fighter jet demonstration team was scheduled to perform in Cheyenne, Wyoming, next Wednesday but has canceled because some team members have tested positive.

The Thunderbirds says regulations prohibit the Air Force from saying how many personnel have the virus and their conditions, but none of them is a pilot.

Most of the Thunderbirds’ scheduled shows are canceled amid public health orders banning large crowds.

They were set to perform during the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo festival, which also is canceled because of the coronavirus.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: