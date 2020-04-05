Eight Additional Panhandle Cases Confirmed Positive for COVID-19

Unified Command confirmed late Sunday there are eight additional confirmed cases in Panhandle Public Health District.

Three are from Scotts Bluff County, two women in their 50’s, one woman in her 40’s; four people from Kimball County, two females in their 40’s, a female in her 30’s, a male in his 20’s; and one person from Cheyenne county, a female in her 20’s. One person is hospitalized, the others are recovering at home. The contact investigation has begun for all confirmed cases, and additional information will be released when completed.

Everyone that is identified as a close contact of those testing positive will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. If you are identified as a close contact, you will receive a call from public health. All community exposures will be updated on PPHD’s website by late afternoon Monday.

Of the new Kimball County cases, 2 are family members of previous cases, and 3 are close contacts to previous cases. Of the Scotts Bluff cases, two are related to travel and one a close contact of a travel case. The Cheyenne County case is a close contact of a previous case.

All Panhandle residents need to follow strict social distancing and implement these protective measures.

Stay home as much as possible.

Keep at least 6 feet distance from any people you do not live with.

Avoid gathering in any group other than with the people we live with. If a group is necessary, limit it to 10 people and remember the 6 feet rule.

Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds each time

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you sneeze or cough and throw the tissue away

Avoid touching your face, eyes, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Kimball residents are advised to monitor their symptoms and self-quarantine if possible due to the prevalence of exposures; all residents are at high risk. For your safety, please follow these guidelines

Monitor your symptoms: Check your temperature twice a day and monitor for sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, or diarrhea. If you experience symptoms, call your provider and self-isolate.

Practice strict social distancing and self-quarantine, if possible.

Panhandle community exposure sites will be updated tomorrow when we have the details from the investigation. http://www.pphd.org/potential_community_exposure_sites.html .

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.