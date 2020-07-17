Five States Collaborate for Excessive Speed Enforcement Effort

The leaders of five state law enforcement agencies came together today to announce a collaborative effort to address a dramatic increase in excessive speeding across the Midwest. Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas have all reported increases in vehicles traveling at more than 100 miles per hour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The best way to prevent the tragedies that we’re experiencing on our roadways here in the Midwest is through safe driving,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “This coordinated effort among our five states is really to emphasize to the public and to our motorists that you can prevent a tragedy.”

Wednesday, Nebraska State Troopers issued the 400th citation for a driver traveling at or above 100 miles per hour since the first directed health measures were issued on March 19. Over the past five years, Troopers have issued an average of 216 such citations during the same period.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have reported similar excessive speeding increases. Each colonel from the participating state agencies presented statistics today that demonstrate a marked increase in excessive speeding in each state.

To address the issue, troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Arkansas State Police, will all place an emphasis on excessive speed enforcement this weekend. The effort will include troopers throughout each state on July 17-18.

“Virus or not, troopers remain vigilant and are enforcing the law,” said Colonel Eric Olson, Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which hosted today’s event in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.