Game and Parks to Host Virtual Pre-K Program Entitled Nature Tails

Nature Trails, a virtual six-week series for pre-K children and their parents and caregivers, will be hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission every Tuesday starting Sept. 29.

Each week, via Zoom, outdoor educators will read a nature-themed children’s book based on that week’s theme. There also will be an activity in which the children and their families can participate. Programs are free and no registration is required. Join via the link bit.ly/NatureTails.

The programs, which begin at 10 a.m. Central time, are: Sept. 29 – Birds; Oct. 6 – Leaves; Oct. 13 – Spiders; Oct. 20 – Snakes; Oct. 27 – Bats; and Nov. 3. – Mammals.

Those who are unable to participate in a live event, may watch a recorded version at outdoornebraska.gov/ onlineeducation.

Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov for more information or visit Game and Parks’ Facebook page.