Gering Schools to Host Virtual Community Forum

Gering Public School families will soon hear back-to-school details for the 2020-21 school year. On Wednesday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m., Gering will host a live virtual community forum to outline the district’s plan for the upcoming year, including COVID-19 health and safety protocols, reviewing learning options for families, and answering questions from attendees.

“We know Bulldog families are eager to hear what school will look like this year and what learning options will be available if parents aren’t comfortable with the traditional classroom setting due to the current pandemic,” shares Community Engagement Director, Jennifer Sibal.

The community forum will be linked live to YouTube. Throughout the presentation, attendees will be able to type questions into the live chat for the Q&A panel. The panel will include district administration, local public health officials, and School Board members.

Gering Public School Superintendent, Gary Cooper, states, “An incredible amount of time and work has gone into planning for next year. We are preparing comprehensive strategies for operations within each of the color risk dial levels. The GPS Back-to-School Guide will outline numerous protocols such as sanitizing classrooms with advanced cleaning measures, health screening procedures, and lunch and recess schedules.”

Gering Public School leaders have worked closely with local public health officials on back-to-school plans and also receive regular guidance from the Nebraska Department of Education.

“Our commitment to high quality education, accessible to all of our students, continues,” shares Sibal. “We have and will continue to do all we can to support today’s learners, so they can become tomorrow’s leaders.”

Additional Virtual Community Forum details can be found on the district website at www.geringschoools.net.