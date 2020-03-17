class="post-template-default single single-post postid-448326 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Laramie County Resident Wyoming’s 11th Positive COVID-19 Case

BY Dave Strang | March 17, 2020
Testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has identified one new reported case in the state of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 bringing the total statewide to 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The new case involves an older adult male resident of Laramie County.

The Department of Health will follow up regarding exposure risks of the new case and will work to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

