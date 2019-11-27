Local Man Charged For Sharing Sexual Photos of Ex Online

A $75,000 bond has been set for a Terrytown man who is accused of sharing photos sexual in nature involving his ex.

34-year-old Robert Milutinovich is charged with Unlawful Distribution of an Intimate Image- a Class 2A Felony- and Unlawful Intrusion without Consent, a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

Court documents say that Milutinovich began circulating nude and sexually explicit photos of the victim on social media after the two broke up.

The victim also told police that there was no consent for the photos to be taken in the first place. In one social media post, Milutinovich also reportedly included his ex’s phone number included in it.

A warrant for Milutinovich’s arrest was issued on Tuesday, and he was subsequently arrested and booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Bond has been set at $75,000 at 10%, and he is slated to make his first appearance on the charge on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

If convicted on the felony charge, Milutinovich could face a prison sentence ranging from 0 to 20 years.