Nebraska FFA Foundation gifts 311 jackets to members

The Nebraska FFA Foundation recently gifted more than 300 FFA jackets and ties/scarfs to FFA members across the state.

This year’s Blue Jackets. Bright Futures. Program received over 650 applications from FFA members. Through donations, the Nebraska FFA Foundation was able to donate 311 jackets.

Here is a glimpse of what some FFA members wrote on their applications:

“FFA means a new beginning and a new family. I am new to FFA however I already look up to the members of my chapter. They all work together so well and that is something I want to be part of. I joined FFA because I saw the great opportunity to build leadership skills, new friendships and make more memories.”

“Students are unified while wearing the jacket. It is shown when different schools come together to compete and learn all the love for agriculture.”

“This organization is a way to help my generation and I explore different interests. By exploring agricultural education I can better my leadership skills and personal growth.”

“All FFA members wear the same jacket; not one person is different. This shows that we are all one, and we are responsible for working together as a group. The jacket symbolizes teamwork. When we come together as one, we can conquer problems effectively.”

“FFA means opportunities. There are so many things you can do that relate to agriculture. When I get involved in FFA, I will learn life skills that I could potentially use every single day.”

The Nebraska FFA Foundation says the quotes show how many passionate FFA members Nebraska has.