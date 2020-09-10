New Aulick Industries LB840 Application Gets Initial Green Light

Aulick Industries is seeking a new LB840 arrangement with the City of Scottsbluff that would see their current staffing level of 120 rise by more than 30 over five years.

A request for a $750,000 loan as part of the company’s expansion and facilities upgrades, a portion of which could be forgiven, was given a positive recommendation this week by the community’s LB840 Citizen Review Committee.

According to the company’s application, future plans for the company would include a re-purposing of the former State Transportation building on Avenue I, turning it into an education center with rent or a lease provided on an in-kind basis to Western Nebraska Community College and Scottsbluff High School for a Diesel Technician program currently under development.

The document says a current LB840 loan would be rolled into the new agreement, which will go before the city council at a future meeting.