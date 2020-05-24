Nine new COVID-19 cases push Panhandle total to 100

Unified Command confirms nine new cases for COVID-19 in the Panhandle. The case details are as follows:

Box Butte County: 1 new case Male in his 20s (Close contact of a previously positive case)

Scotts Bluff County: 8 new cases Male in his 70s (Community Spread) Male in his 60s (Community Spread) Male in his 50s (Close contact of a previously positive case) Female in her 40s (Close contact of a previously positive case) Female in her 50s (Close contact of a previously positive case) Female in her 30s (Close contact of a previously positive case) Female in her 50s (Community Spread) Female in her 40s (Community Spread)



The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. There are no community exposure sites identified. Exposure is defined as at least 10 minutes, less than six feet apart.

Total Panhandle Cases (March 2-May 24, 2020)

Positive: 100

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 66

Active cases: 34

Box Butte County: 2 cases (1 active, 1 recovered)

Cheyenne County: 10 cases (1 active, 9 recovered)

Dawes County: 1 case (recovered)

Kimball County: 10 Cases (10 recovered)

Morrill County: 10 Cases (5 active, 5 recovered)

Scotts Bluff County: 67 Cases (27 active, 40 recovered)

