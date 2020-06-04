NMPF Applauds Bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act

ARLINGTON, VA – The National Milk Producers Federation, the largest U.S. dairy group, today applauded the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act introduced in the U.S. Senate, calling it an important step toward reducing agricultural carbon emissions that aligns well with dairy’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality or better by 2050 through the industry’s Net Zero Initiative.

The legislation, introduced by Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) and Senate Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), along with Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), encourages sustainable farming practices by making it easier for farmers to participate in carbon markets. The Growing Climate Solutions Act creates a certification program at USDA to help solve technical entry barriers that make it difficult for farmers and forest landowners to participate in carbon credit markets.

“We commend Senators Braun and Stabenow , as well as Senators Graham and Whitehouse, for their bipartisan work to facilitate greater farmer participation in environmental markets,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation. “Dairy farmers are environmental stewards who value proactive approaches to sustainability, and this legislation will provide a welcome boost to their efforts. We look forward to working with Senators Braun, Stabenow, Graham, and Whitehouse to advance this bill in Congress.”

Mulhern noted that carbon markets will play an important role in the dairy sector’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, an industry wide effort that will require public-policy support. “Net zero is good for dairy farmers, good for consumers and good for the planet,” Mulhern said. “The Growing Climate Solutions Act is part of how Congress can be leaders in this effort, and we are excited to see lawmakers sharing our goal of a climate-friendly future.”