Officials Clarify Guidance for Travel Outside Panhandle

Officials have issued an update to guidance on what travelers should do upon return to the Panhandle.

Based on information from state and federal health officials that even through no cases of novel coronavirus had been confirmed in the Panhandle, PPHD and Unified Command had issued recommendations early Friday that returning travelers to the area should quarantine for 14 days at home, monitor their health and avoid contact as much as possible with household residents.

In a statement later in the day, Tabi Prochaska at PPHD said while officials generally wanted travelers to ahere to those recommendations, there were a couple of points to clarify:

Residents that support the critical infrastructure of our community, like truckers, are encouraged to continue to provide their vital services. When they are back in the panhandle, they are encouraged to stay at their house (self-quarantine).

Traveling to and from work is understandable; the idea is to stay in the same community and practice strict social distancing.

Health care workers have different guidelines and should consult with a trained medical professional at their facility (infection preventionists or physician) and establish a specific infection control protocol that mitigates patient and co-worker exposures.

Those returning to the area exhibiting symptoms are asked to report the issue to PPHD or the Scotts Bluff County Health Department, as well as self-isolating at home away from family and other household members.

Prochaska asked residents to please continue to practice social distancing while out of the area, to prevent bringing something back into the area.