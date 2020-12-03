Scottsbluff’s Izzy, Cali Wright sign with WNCC women’s soccer

Izzy and Cali Wright have participated in three sports all through high school and two of the Wright triplets will be playing together for another two years after Izzy and Cali signed to play soccer for Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday.

For Izzy and Cali, it was an easy choice to pick WNCC soccer.

“Just talking on the phone with coach [Todd Rasnic], I just loved how he was so welcoming to both of us,” Izzy said. “The atmosphere here and growing up in this town and getting to play here, sounded like something we wanted to do.”

Cali said getting to play at home in front of her family and friends is going to be special.

“I am really excited [to be playing college soccer] because going from high school to college and being introduced to a new level of play,” Cali said. “It is a huge plus [playing at WNCC] because we will be close to home, will be close to our parents and play in the town we grew up in. it will be great to be in the same community that we have been a part of for so long.”

Cali and Izzy have been a big part of the Bearcat sports family since they were little. Cali and Izzy were teammates for volleyball, basketball, and soccer, while the third part of the triplets, Addie, was on the cross country team.

Izzy said sports is a big thing in their family.

“For us with sports, just being active and working out is such a big part of our life,” she said. “It was really important for us to keep doing it in the future.”

Izzy and Cali, who each had a strong volleyball season, had choices for college. Izzy said it was soccer that she loved playing the most.

“I was looking at other things, but soccer is what I like doing the most,” Izzy said. “I think it means a lot. It is huge opportunity to get to play at a higher level. So, I am real excited.”

Izzy added that getting to play soccer during their senior year will be even more special after not getting the chance to play last

`”I think it [this season] will make it even more special because we didn’t get to have a season last year,” Izzy said. “So, just making the most of this season and just having fun.”

What drives Izzy and Cali to succeed is the competition they have with each other.

“I think it was so important because we are so competitive with each other,” Cali said. “Having each other to push each other helps a lot. Being able to work out together and do school together, it Is way easier to have someone else there.”

Cali and Izzy are part of a Scottsbluff athletic department that already had seen five commitments to play sports in college. Paul Garcia signed to wrestle at the University of Wyoming, Maddie Johnston will be playing softball at WNCC, Avery Fox committed to play softball at Northeastern Junior College, Emma Foote is headed to Hastings College for volleyball, and Brooke Holzworth committed to run at Wyoming.

Cali said it is special to be part of the success of Scottsbluff High School with athletes that continue playing in college.

“All the teams that we have been on, everybody works so hard and it is amazing to be on a team that everybody cares so much,” she said. “We wouldn’t want to go anyplace else but Scottsbluff.”