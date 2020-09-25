Strong Winds Expected to Fan Southeastern Wyoming Wildfire

Fire officials say a wildfire burning in southeastern Wyoming is expected to continue growing in strong winds through the weekend.

The fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest has burned nearly 28 square miles and is currently only 2% contained after becoming more active in windy, warm weather that started Wednesday.

A fire spokesman says conditions were bad again on Thursday and were expected to be even worse on Friday. He urged nearby residents to sign up to get evacuation warnings and other emergency messages from the sheriff’s office.

The wildfire has burned most of the Savage Run Wilderness as well as the Platte River Wilderness.