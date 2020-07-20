Taxes still top focus as Nebraska lawmakers resume session

Nebraska lawmakers will return to their session Monday for the first time in almost four months with most of the same challenges they faced back in March, plus new questions about how the coronavirus will affect the state budget.

Most lawmakers still want to lower property taxes and pass a new tax incentive program for businesses, although it doesn’t appear that either measure can pass by itself because of the potential cost to the state.

Rural lawmakers are pushing for the property tax measure to ease pressure on farmers and ranchers, while the business incentives are mostly of interest to Omaha and Lincoln senators.

Property taxes and the incentives bill are arguably the most high-profile issues senators will confront