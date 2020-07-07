Third Round of East Overland Facade Improvement Grants Approved

A third round of East Overland facade improvement grants was approved by the Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening.

The funding will come from just under $30,000 in unused funding from the previous round and a $30,000 grant from the Panhandle Partnership Greater Good Fund.

City Economic Development Director Starr Lehl told the council the Community Redevelopment Authority revised the guidelines a bit for this round of grant funding.

Lehl said since they didn’t have as much money as they had in the past, the CRA lowered the maximum amount from $10,000 to $6,000 and are also allowing recipients until August 2021 to finish the projects.

The lone no vote came from council member Scott Shaver, who stated “the rest of the city has been totally neglected, and this third go around on this thing is ridiculous”

Qualified property owners can apply for the funds, which total $59,740, from July 7th through August 31st. The guidelines and application are available on the city’s website at www.scottsbluff.org or by stopping by Scottsbluff City Hall at 2525 Circle Drive. Following the deadline, applications will be reviewed by the CRA. The maximum amount of the grant is $6,000 and minimum is $500 per applicant and must be matched dollar for dollar by the property owner.

The first and second rounds of funding in 2018 and 2019 made available through the city’s general fund budget proved to be very successful, assisting a total of 25 property owners, 5 of whom received assistance from both rounds. City funds have been able to generate over $1,294,000 in private investment by property owners, with the majority of work being completed by area contractors purchasing materials locally for the improvement projects.